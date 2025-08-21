GCSE results day 2025: Full list of results from schools and colleges around Northampton, Daventry and surrounding areas
Today (Thursday August 21) is a big day for thousands of teenagers across Northampton and further afield, as they find out how they did in their GCSEs.
Stay with us throughout the day for all the exam results from across West Northamptonshire.
It is time to find out how our pupils have fared on GCSE results day 2025 after a nervous wait for so many.
We will be publishing all the results and pictures as they come in from every school and college in the area. Please click the links below to access each article and find out the results from that school or college.