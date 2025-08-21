Another year of excellent GCSE achievements at Northampton School for Girls

“Yet academic success is only one part of the remarkable achievements of this year group. At NSG, our strong sense of community and culture of ambition empower students to seize opportunities beyond the classroom. Alongside their studies, they have enriched their education through our nationally renowned musical performances, ensembles and concerts, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, and a wide range of sporting excellence on the national and international stage. These experiences cultivate not only academic excellence, but also the confidence, character and curiosity that will serve our girls throughout their lives.

"I wish all of our students every success in the future. It has been a true privilege and pleasure to know this very special cohort. My sincere thanks go out to all the staff and governors at NSG for their professionalism, care and dedication and to parents who work so closely with us to secure the very best outcomes for their children.”

Glen Giles, Assistant Headteacher leading the Sixth Form from September 2026, said: “I am delighted that so many of our students are planning to continue their Post 16 studies in our Sixth Form, having achieved the grades they needed. Their strong GCSE achievements provide a secure foundation for success as they progress with us and pursue their future aspirations. I very much look forward to leading the Sixth Form from September 2026 and working with these talented students on the next stage of their journey.”

Roland Gray, Chair of Governors at NSG, added: "We would like to congratulate all students on their impressive results today and to thank the staff at NSG for the expert support and care they give on a daily basis. We have every confidence that these students will go on to great success in their future lives and careers.”

Picture credit: Northampton School for Girls

