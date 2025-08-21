GCSE Results Day 2025: Celebrations all round at Wootton Park School, as they celebrate another year of fantastic GCSE success

By Dan Rosser
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:38 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 15:52 BST
Success all round at WPSplaceholder image
Wootton Park School is delighted to celebrate the exceptional achievements of its Year 11 learners in this year’s GCSE examinations.

Despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their education, our learners have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, dedication, and determination. Their outstanding results reflect both their individual commitment and the high-quality teaching and learning that underpin our school community.

Executive Headteacher Dan Rosser said "We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 learners, whose resilience and determination have truly shone through. Despite the lasting challenges of COVID-19 on their learning journey, they have shown remarkable commitment, worked tirelessly, and risen to the occasion. Their success is a testament to their strength of character and the supportive community around them."

Key highlights from this year’s results include:

Bright futures ahead as learners celebrate their GCSE resultsplaceholder image
  • Nearly one third of all GCSE entries were awarded a grade 7 or above
  • 20% of learners achieved an average grade 7 or higher across all subjects
  • 76% of learners secured a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths
  • 44% of all entries were graded 6 or above
  • 48% of learners achieved the full English Baccalaureate, double the national average of 24%

A special congratulations goes to Phoebe, Fernando, Harry, Aathitan, Sithi, Holly, Lorena, and Maisie, who all achieved an exceptional average grade of 8 or above across their subjects.

Dan Rosser said “These results mark another successful milestone in Wootton Park School’s journey, further strengthening our growing reputation for academic excellence and a strong focus on learner wellbeing. As our learners take their next steps into Post-16 education, we are confident they will continue to flourish and achieve great things”.

