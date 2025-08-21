GCSE Results Day 2025: Northampton School for Boys students celebrate outstanding results
Over half of all NSB GCSE entries were graded above a 6 and a third were graded at 7 or above, which is well above the reported 2025 national average for these measures across England. SEND students secured an astonishing Average Grade per GCSE exam entry of well over a 6 and over 70% of all Year 11 boys have achieved a minimum of a Grade 5+ (government designated Strong Pass) in both English and Maths. Maths results were exceptional again with almost 50% of the cohort achieving a Grade 7+ in the subject with a whole cohort grade average of 6.2 per entry.
There were many brilliant individual performances with four stand out boys – Harry Benson, Jason Hubbard, Mihir Sharma and Auguste Yoong who achieved Grade 9s in all their subjects bar one at a Grade 8.
Sarah Bradley-Brophy, the Director of Sixth Form said: “I’m delighted that so many boys seeking a place in our Sixth Form have got the grades needed to begin their A Level / BTEC courses. Their excellent levels of GCSE achievement will provide the strongest foundation for their A Level studies and will also firmly support their applications to the best universities or employment routes Post 18! ‘’
Dan Pearle, the Head of Year, was effusive in his praise of the Year 11 boys. “This year group have not only done very well academically, but they have also excelled in their extra-curricular achievement. The cohort has reached National Finals in several sports, including two consecutive National Rugby finals and it includes superb artists, musicians and actors who have been justly rewarded for their efforts. We have every confidence that these students have wonderful futures ahead of them.”
Outstanding individual performances include:
Grade 9 in 12 subjects: Auguste Yoong
Grade 9 in 10 subjects: Jason Hubbard, Mihir Sharma, Harry Benson
Grade 9 in 8 subjects: Aidan Ashwell, Henry Taylor
Grade 9 in 7 subjects: Sahith Kurasala, Rishi Kotecha, Ciaran Long, Bodie Hamilton, Harry Grimshaw, Joel Augustine