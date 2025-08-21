GCSE Results Day 2025: Resilience rewarded - Year 11 triumphs at Guilsborough Academy

By Allyson Swan
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 11:20 BST
Nelson pictured with Miss Ayrton, Head of Year 11
Nelson pictured with Miss Ayrton, Head of Year 11
Guilsborough Academy is proud to announce the exceptional achievements of its Year 11 students, whose GCSE results were released today, Thursday 21st August. These results are a powerful testament to the determination, resilience, and ambition of our students, supported by the unwavering dedication of our staff and families.

This year marks a continued return to pre-pandemic grading standards across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Remarkably, the majority of students receiving their results today began their secondary education during the height of the Covid-19 crisis. Their entire journey through Key Stages 3 and 4 has been shaped by disruption, adaptation, and recovery—making their accomplishments all the more inspiring.

Guilsborough Academy’s 2025 results show a further rise in the number of grade 4s and above awarded across a wide spectrum of subjects including English and maths ensuring students are well-prepared for the next phase of their education. Some of our notable successes included Alex Culley achieving 8 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s, Nelson Wang, 7 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s and Katie Battams, 5 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s.

Principal Simon Frazer commented, “We are immensely proud of our students. These results reflect not only their academic commitment but also their personal growth and resilience. The support from our staff and parent/carers has been extraordinary, and together we’ve helped this cohort thrive in the face of continued educational challenges. Their success truly embodies our ethos of ‘Learning Without Limits’.”

Alex pictured with Mr Frazer, Principal
Alex pictured with Mr Frazer, Principal

He added, “As our Year 11 students take their next steps—whether into our thriving Sixth Form, vocational pathways, or other post-16 options—we wish them every success. We look forward to welcoming many back to continue their journey with us.”

Looking ahead, Guilsborough Academy remains steadfast in its mission to provide a nurturing and ambitious environment for all learners. As students transition into A-Levels, apprenticeships, or further training, the Academy will continue to offer expert guidance and support to help each individual reach their full potential.

Miss Ayrton, Head of Year 11, said, “It's been a fantastic day celebrating the successes of this cohort. Seeing their resilience and aspirations grow during their time at Guilsborough, particularly after having an unconventional start to secondary school, is a testament to them.

I wish them all the best for their next post-16 ventures and hope they are proud of what they have achieved. It's been a privilege to be their Head of Year”.

