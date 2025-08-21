GCSE Results Day: Top Marks for Northampton High - Pupils Shine in Outstanding GCSE Results

Results day was filled with excitement and pride as pupils opened their envelopes to reveal superb outcomes across all subjects. Impressively, 14 students (19% of the cohort) achieved a clean sweep of top grades (7/8/9), with seven students securing only 9s and 8s. More than half of the year group (51%) attained six or more A*/A grades, reflecting the collective success of this ambitious and hardworking year group.

Particularly noteworthy is the success in specific subjects: 67% of grades in English Language, 67% in Latin, 81% in Religious Studies and 100% in Chinese were awarded at 9/8 grades (A* equivalent), demonstrating the diverse strengths and interests of our pupils across disciplines.

The school proudly pays tribute to the extraordinary effort and commitment of its students, and to the remarkable dedication of teachers whose inspiration and support have enabled pupils to reach these heights.

Dr Lee, Head of Northampton High School, said: “I offer my warmest congratulations to all our Year 11 pupils celebrating their results today. This year group is ambitious, positive and full of spark, and has been a big part of the Northampton High community. Each and every grade was hard won, showing that focus, hard work and self-belief can deliver outstanding outcomes. We are immensely proud of what our students have achieved over the last two years, and once again, they have admirably upheld Northampton High’s proud tradition of academic excellence”.

Dr Lee, continues: “In an all-through, all-girls school like Northampton High, where every pupil is known and valued as an individual, it is especially rewarding to celebrate not only the highest achievers but also those who have made remarkable personal progress. Achievement is always contextual, and the combination of aspirational targets, inspirational teaching, thoughtful support and the determination of our pupils is why so many go on to exceed their potential. These GCSE results provide a strong foundation for the next stage of their journey, and I have every confidence that they will thrive in their A Level studies and continue to enrich both the academic life and wider community of our School. We cannot wait to follow their progress”.

The majority of Northampton High’s Year 11 students will remain at the School to begin their Sixth Form studies in September, where they will continue to cultivate intellectual curiosity, independence and leadership skills as they embark on their A Levels. Their GCSE success is a powerful testament to the School’s learning without limits philosophy and its ‘girls first’ ethos, an approach in which pupils flourish in an environment designed for girls, where learning is rigorous yet fun, hard work is celebrated, and innovation is constant, all within the warm, kind and nurturing culture that is the hallmark of the GDST.

Prospective pupils and their families are warmly invited to attend Northampton High’s Whole School Open Morning on Saturday, 4 October, from 10:30am to 1pm, or our Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday, 16 October, from 6pm to 8pm. These events will provide an excellent opportunity to explore the school, meet pupils and staff, and experience first-hand the values and vibrancy that underpin Northampton High’s success. Further details: https://www.northamptonhigh.co.uk/admissions-open-days/open-days/

1 . Contributed Emily, a student at Northampton High School on GCSE results day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Northampton High School student Aiyven smiles proudly with Dr Lee after receiving her results Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Holly, a student at Northampton High School, with her proud parents on GCSE results day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales