What to do on GCSE results day

Alice Wilby, Pro Vice Chancellor for Education and Student Experience at University of Northampton, and Sarah Johnston, Northampton Students' Union's Welfare Officer, talk about next steps for young people if they didn't quite make the examination grade.

One week after Level 3 exam results day saw record numbers of people achieve their desired grades, thousands of younger students are facing similar anxiety.

GCSE results in England will be announced this tomorrow (21 August) and, although many will be jumping for joy, others may need extra time to think and plan their post-16 studying options.

Alice Wilby is the University’s Pro Vice Chancellor for Education and Student Experience and offers her advice for those students who didn’t make their expected grades: “Firstly, I’d like to say congratulations to all GCSE students on a fantastic achievement. Everyone has worked so hard during an intense experience for young people.

“Going back a few more years than I’d like to state, I remember going to school to collect my results and although I had a pleasant surprise, I still faced a dilemma, because I did better than I thought I would but in different subjects, which changed my perspective on what I thought I wanted to study at A Level.

“If you feel disappointed, remember that GCSEs aren’t a one-off moment in time, you can do something about this if things haven’t gone your way – there are lots of opportunities.

“Think about what you want to do, what you would enjoy doing or studying, whether you want to take A Levels, T Levels, BTECs, or something else – and make sure you speak to someone. This can be your teacher, careers coach, friends, or parents – make an active, informed choice.

“If you have a specific goal in mind, you can talk with us at UON or keep an eye out for visits from our Schools and Colleges Liaison team. It’s never too early to talk about post-18 career and study options, whether degrees or apprenticeships, and other work-based learning options.

“Do something you enjoy because you’ll enjoy putting the effort in and get the good grades. Make a choice that will give you different options at the other end. The main point is not to give up. It’s not impossible to get back on track, but it’s harder if you stop rather than keep the momentum going, so look at your options as soon as you can.”

One young person who did just that is Sarah Johnston: “I was predicted to pass all my core subjects, so I was confident I could breeze through them and go to college. When I got my results, I had only passed three subjects, and none were the core subjects, such as English and Maths.

“I was pretty upset because I was living in London then and was planning to move as I had offers from colleges in Northampton. The schools wouldn’t accept me because I hadn’t gotten the grades they wanted, which threw me into a proper tailspin.

“I was in such a panic thinking about what do I do next. My teachers were fixated on getting good exam results and made out that it was the end of the world if you do badly in your GCSEs and that you’re not going to succeed in the future.”

Far from failing, Sarah has gone onto academic success and the start of an unexpected career journey and has just completed her degree at UON in Health Sciences, gaining a 2:1. She continues: “When the disappointment subsided, I arranged to retake some exams – you do get more than one shot at GCSEs! – and enrolled on Level 3 courses that interested me.

“Now, looking back, I realise that I wasn’t bad at education. I was bad at exams, but at sixth form and university, there is more coursework you are assessed on. When you get those GCSE results, don’t stress if they aren’t what you – or anyone else – expected.

“I hope that other young people read this story and, if they don’t get the grades they expected, see a person who was in the same boat but is now doing loads of cool stuff. I’m the new Welfare Officer at the Students’ Union – the sort of role I never thought was possible – and I am seriously considering a career in this area.”

You can call the University about learning opportunities with us on 01604 893 599 or email [email protected]