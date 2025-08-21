GCSE Results Day 2025: Celebrating Outstanding Year 11 Achievements at Moulton School

Congratulations!

We are absolutely delighted to share the wonderful results achieved by our Year 11 students this year. This exceptional cohort has not only excelled academically but has truly embodied what it means to be confident, caring young people who think of others and belong to their community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout their time with us, these students have been amazing ambassadors for our school values. They have consistently demonstrated kindness, resilience, and a genuine commitment to supporting one another and making a positive difference in our local community.

These outstanding results would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our parents and carers, who have stood by their children throughout this important journey. Your encouragement and partnership with our school has been invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are particularly proud to highlight some notable successes, including Evie Horsley, Gracie Green, Sean Collier, Anjampalage Fernando, Mateusz Kibitlewski, Edward Hawkes, Callum Coles, Reshav Keshwala, and Wilson Wright, who will undoubtedly go on to achieve great things in their chosen paths. Their dedication and achievements serve as an inspiration to all of us.

We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our wonderful staff who have gone above and beyond, putting in countless extra hours to support our students and ensure they achieve the very best possible outcomes. Their commitment to excellence, wellbeing and care for each individual student continues to make all the difference.

As we celebrate these achievements, we invite our local community to learn more about our school and the wonderful opportunities we provide. Please take a look at our latest newsletter HERE to discover more about what makes our school such a special place for young people to learn, grow, and thrive.

We could not be prouder of our Year 11 students and look forward to following their continued success as they embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives.