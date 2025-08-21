GCSE Results Day 2025: Caroline Chisholm School celebrates students’ GCSE Results Day success

Students celebrate successful GCSE results.

Caroline Chisholm School is proud to announce another year of fantastic GCSE results, with a significant increase in the number of students achieving grades 5–9 in both English and Maths.

Assistant Principal for Key Stage Four, Mrs Kathryn Wittich-Jackson, shared: “Everyone at Caroline Chisholm School is extremely proud of our students and their achievements this year. We are pleased to be celebrating another strong set of GCSE results with an increase in students achieving grades 5-9 in English and Maths. These results are a testament to the commitment from our students and the unwavering support of their dedicated teachers, support staff, and families.

Early headlines indicate the following achievements:

83% of our students passed English

84% of our students passed Maths

76% of our students passed both English AND Maths

Mrs Freezer, Faculty Leader of Business celebrates with CCS students.

Standout performances were recorded across the cohort, with a particularly strong showing from our male students, taking the top three spots. Special recognition goes to Uzair, who achieved nine grade 9s and two grade 8s. Congratulations must also go to Alex, Jamie, Elizabeth and Taryn for a fantastic set of results.

We are busy today confirming enrolments into our sixth form provision and are delighted to be inviting so many of our own students, as well as welcoming many external applicants, to join us in September.”

Gemma Greenwood, Director of Key Stage Four, added: “We are exceptionally proud of our year 11 students. Starting year 7 during the Covid pandemic, they have shown incredible resilience and perseverance throughout their time at CCS. During the exam series they conducted themselves with great maturity and focus. Good luck to all of our students as they move on to the next stage in their journey”.