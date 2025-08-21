GCSE results day 2025: St Thomas Becket Catholic School celebrates sustained improvement

GCSE success

St Thomas Becket Catholic School has had a wonderful morning celebrating the GCSE results of students who are now proudly looking ahead to their next steps. We are delighted to see that their hard work and determination has opened doors of future opportunity to them. As a school we are extremely delighted that the average grade achieved across multiple subjects has improved. We are also very happy to report that standards continue to remain high in Maths, Art and Design, Music and Languages.

“Our young people should be very proud of their results. This success is the result of the commitment and hard work that students have demonstrated throughout the past two years. Everyone at the school has remained committed and worked hard to give our students the greatest chance of success.

I speak on behalf of all staff at St Thomas Becket Catholic School when I say that we are immensely proud of their achievements. We are very excited to see them take their next steps into further education and look forward to watching them flourish and achieve their potential. I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends.” (Paul McCahill, Headteacher)

Recognition and particular individual successes include:

Lucas Chen achieved four 9s, five 8s and a 7.

Thea Nutt achievedtwo 9s, four 8s and five 7s.

Paschal Esogwa achieved one 9, six 8s, two 7s and a 6.

Our staff are on hand to help support and guide all students as they look ahead to confirm future plans. We have a number of students accepting sixth form places, others are heading into apprenticeships or college. Exciting times ahead for all!