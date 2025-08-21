GCSE students at Malcolm Arnold Academy delighted with exam results

Joel with his 'very proud' mother, who teaches at Malcolm Arnold Academy

David Ross Education Trust congratulates Year 11 on their GCSE results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff are celebrating at Malcolm Arnold Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, as students receive their GCSE results.

Year 11 students sat their examinations earlier this year, in May and June, following months of preparation and extra support including Saturday schools, subject masterclasses, and one-to-one tutoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and Malcolm Arnold Academy is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown.

Rupert is 'incredibly pleased' with his GCSE results

Briony Bernhardt Cooper was ‘really proud of herself’ when she discovered she has achieved 5 Grade 9s and 4 Grade 8 and was very grateful to all teachers at Malcolm Arnold for supporting her through her studies. She looks forward to being able to pursue her A Levels and is going to enjoy celebrating.

Victoria Pawlak achieved 5 Grade 8s, with a Grade 9 in Polish. Providing some really useful advice for future students she said: “I am really proud of my achievements. I really put in the hard work, and it has paid off.”

William Tebbutt was incredibly proud of his Grade 9 in Music, as he now wishes to pursue the subject at A Level. “I would like to offer a huge thank you to all of my teachers at the school. I’m now eager to get started on my studies for next year!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rupert Hanley was also “incredibly pleased” with his results, having gained a Grade 9 in Mathematics, and 5 Grade 8s.

Victoria and Bella collect GCSE results at Malcolm Arnold Academy

Tiannhmen Palmer, an English teacher at Malcolm Arnold, was with her son, Joel Palmer-Green to collect his results and was overcome with pride.

Alongside those commencing A Levels, several students are now beginning the exciting passage onto college and apprenticeship to specialise in their chosen pathways. Staff at Malcolm Arnold are exceptionally proud of every student.

Malcolm Arnold Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 36 primary and secondary schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding extra-curricular opportunities to students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Clare Berry, Principal at Malcolm Arnold Academy, said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students who have collected GCSE results. We are very proud of individual achievements and those students who achieved well in the face of adversity. These achievements reflect the hard work and resilience of students, teaching by our subject experts and the excellent support provided by our Inclusion, Safeguarding, Attendance and Pastoral teams. We are excited about the destinations of our students and look forward to welcoming so many to our Sixth Form.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said: “Very many congratulations to all our students collecting GCSE results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication from our wonderful students, their teachers and indeed the whole school community.

“All of us at DRET wish our year 11s every success in whatever they choose to do next.”