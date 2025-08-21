‘Best-ever’ results as Northampton College students secure record-breaking GCSE return

Northampton College is celebrating its 'best-ever' set of GCSE results

A record-breaking number of students have successfully passed GCSEs in maths and English at Northampton College – paving the way for them to pursue their future in further education or the workplace.

With more than 600 students achieving a grade 4 or above in GCSE English or maths across the year, Principal Jason Lancaster hailed the performance as the college’s “best-ever” set of results.

He said: “We have worked hard to embed a culture of excellence across the college and these results are proof of that drive having a real impact, with our best-ever performance in terms of numbers of students achieving a grade 4 or above.

“This will enable students to progress onto Level 3 programmes, such as BTECs, T Levels and apprenticeships, while others now have the qualifications they need to thrive in the world of work.

“By taking an inclusive and trauma-informed approach, we have been able to support every student to reach their potential, often in incredibly difficult circumstances. Whether they are 16-18-year-old students, adults returning to education or students with special educational needs, everything has been put in place to help them succeed.”

Of students who sat the higher paper in maths, 86 per cent achieved a grade 4 and above, a year-on-year increase of 15 percent.

Mr Lancaster added: “Students and staff have shown real ambition throughout the year, setting challenging targets which have now been achieved. Everyone should be rightly proud of their efforts and we wish everyone well as they approach whatever comes next with confidence, composure and the knowledge that when they put their minds to it, anything is possible.”

Students receiving their GCSE results and considering their options for the next academic year can attend a series of advice and guidance sessions being held across Northampton College’s campuses in Booth Lane, Lower Mounts and Daventry over the coming days and weeks.

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk