GCSE Results Day 2025: Elizabeth Woodville School students celebrate outstanding GCSE results

By Gavin Martin
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 15:52 BST
Elizabeth Woodville School is delighted to celebrate the successes of its Year 11 students who received their GCSE results today. Students across both campuses at Roade and Deanshanger have worked with focus and resilience, and their achievements are a testament to their hard work, the dedication of staff, and the support of families.

This year has seen many individual stories of success, with students excelling across a broad range of subjects. Standout achievements include:

  • Finn and Jude, who achieved remarkable sets of results, including a full set of grade 9s across all his subjects for Finn and all 9s with one 8 for Jude.
  • Reuben who achieved 6 grade 9s. Also, Ruben and Jess, who achieved 5 grade 9s. Excellent results that reflect their hard work and determination.
  • A special mention must go to Katie, who overcame significant challenges and achieved results that reflect her determination and resilience.

Many of our students will be continuing their education at Elizabeth Woodville School’s thriving Sixth Form, where they will build on these foundations through a wide range of A-Level and vocational courses. Others will be embarking on exciting new pathways, including local colleges, specialist training providers, and highly competitive apprenticeships.

Headteacher of the Roade Campus, Emma Reed, commented: “We are incredibly proud of all our students. The determination they have shown, both inside and outside the classroom, has been inspiring. Their results today reflect not only their academic achievement but also the character and resilience they have developed along the way.”

Hannah Jones, Headteacher of the Deanshanger Campus, added: “We are delighted that so many of our students have chosen to continue their studies at EWS Sixth Form, which will be based at our Deanshanger campus from September. Their strong GCSE results provide an excellent platform for success at post-16, and we look forward to supporting them as they grow into the leaders, innovators, and role models of the future.”

Picture credit: Gavin Martin

Students opening results in eager anticipation

Students opening results in eager anticipation Photo: Submitted

Incredible results at EWS

Incredible results at EWS Photo: Submitted

Amazing results at EWS

Amazing results at EWS Photo: Submitted

There was a huge buzz in the room as results were opened

There was a huge buzz in the room as results were opened Photo: Submitted

