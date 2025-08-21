West Northamptonshire Council congratulates students on GCSE results 2025

WNC has congratulated students on GCSE results day

Today, August 2025 21, is GCSE results day with many students in West Northamptonshire receiving their much-anticipated grades.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council said: “A huge congratulations to every student receiving their GCSE results today. This is a moment to celebrate your achievements and reflect on your journey you’ve taken to get here.

Most Popular

“I hope the grades are what you expected and you are pleased with them. Whether you’re heading to sixth form, college, starting T-Levels or exploring apprenticeships, your future is full of exciting opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If your results weren’t quite what you hoped for, please don’t be disheartened. There are many options available, and your school’s teachers and career advisors are there to help guide you through your next steps.

“Whatever you choose, be proud of getting your results today, it is a huge achievement.”

For advice on next steps, career options, and wellbeing support, visit West Northamptonshire Council’s website.