NIA students are celebrating their GCSE results today

GCSE Results Day 2025: Northampton International Academy GCSE results day

By Annalee Bougourd
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
Northampton International Academy celebrated excellent results.

Executive headteacher at #EMATter school Northampton International Academy Martin Serráo said: “Well done to all of our learners collecting their results today. These results are a stepping stone to achieving their future aspirations, and we look forward to seeing what they achieve as they move on to the next stage of their education and lives.

“Many of our learners will be progressing to sixth form and will be joining NIA6, our dedicated sixth form centre which opened last year to provide learners with an inspiring, modern learning environment to continue their studies. Anyone still interested joining NIA6 can get in touch or visit nia.emat.uk/sixthform.”

