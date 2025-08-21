GCSE Results Day 2025: Kingsthorpe College students celebrate exam success.

Top grades at Kingsthorpe College

Congratulations to all the students at Kingsthorpe College on their outstanding GCSE results! These achievements represent months of hard work and dedication, and it's wonderful to see such strong performance across the board.

The top performers highlighted have achieved truly impressive results:

Maja Janikowska with three Grade 9s and five Grade 8s showing exceptional consistency at the highest levels.

Zofia Fiega withthree Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, and three Grade 7s demonstrating strong performance across nine subjects.

Daniel Farrow has achieved an excellent balance with three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, and one Grade 7.

Azfar Waqas also shows great achievement with two Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, and two Grade 7s.

Headteacher Sharan Matharu commented, '"These outstanding results are testament to the exceptional education we provide at Kingsthorpe College. Our students have demonstrated remarkable determination and have embodied our core values of aspiration, responsibility, respect, and care. These achievements reflect not only individual success, but the strength of our educational approach that nurtures every student to exceed their potential."

These results will open many doors for students as they move forward, whether to A-levels, vocational training, or other pathways. The foundation of academic excellence and personal development that Kingsthorpe College has provided will serve them well in whatever they choose to pursue next.

Best wishes to all the students as they celebrate these achievements and look ahead to their next educational adventures!