Female Founders Summit 2025: Empowering event is set to take the town by storm from TOMORROW
This one-of-a-kind experience is being held in Northampton from Thursday to Saturday (June 12 to 14) and this marks the fourth year since it first launched.
There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.
Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.
The team hopes it will be a truly accessible, transformational and actionable live experience that will leave a lasting impact on all attendees.
We are proud to have once again shown our support to an event that dares to challenge the status quo
We, at the Chronicle & Echo, jumped at the chance to be the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024 for its first year in Northampton.
Our team was then delighted to partner with the event again in 2025 and we have published 17 twice-weekly stories since mid-April until now to count down to its return.
Having shared the inspiring stories of women hosting talks or attending the Summit – and the positive difference that Lucienne and the event has had on their lives – it confirmed it was an extremely positive move to bring this to Northampton.
We are lucky that people from all over the world will travel to Northampton this week, for an experience that dares to challenge the status quo and offer information at a fraction of what it would usually cost.
This newspaper will be in attendance over the course of the three days, so join us next Monday (June 16) for our round-up of this year’s Summit.
You can take a read of all the stories we have published in the run up to the Female Founders Summit 2025 below…
