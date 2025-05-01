Female Founders Summit 2025: ‘Female Founder of the Year’ says she wouldn’t miss upcoming event for the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The woman named last year’s ‘Female Founder of the Year’ says she would not miss the upcoming Female Founders Summit for the world.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Cheryl Loak, named last year’s ‘Female Founder of the Year’, is the director of TUTS UK and has an admirable passion for advocating women in construction. Photo: Chloe Court.

Cheryl Loak, named last year’s ‘Female Founder of the Year’, is the director of TUTS UK and has an admirable passion for advocating women in construction.

Her construction training company, first launched in the county in 2013, empowers industry professionals to be proactive with their training through high quality courses they need and want.

It was her interest in quality training that led her to set up TUTS, which now provides a wide portfolio of health and safety related training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having entered her twelfth year in business in November 2024, Cheryl said: “We’ve seen our challenges and had our hurdles to jump through.

Cheryl's construction training company, first launched in the county in 2013, empowers industry professionals to be proactive with their training through high quality courses they need and want.

“The work I’ve done with Lucienne has allowed me to press pause on certain things, reevaluate and make big changes in a positive way. We have big changes coming and it’s an exciting time.”

This year will be Cheryl’s second time at the Female Founders Summit and she believes it is of utmost importance to shout about the event.

“It’s informative and surrounds you with like-minded businesswomen who become lifelong friends,” said Cheryl. “Those connections are special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be somewhat lonely running a business and everyone is on the same journey, which is a nice feeling. You share good and bad stories.

“Women are underrepresented and we don’t shout about our successes enough. Winning Female Founder of the Year highlighted that we are seen and heard, and there are amazing businesses out there which are owned and managed by women.”

Talking about what she enjoyed most about last year, Cheryl mentioned the sense of community and aspiration among everyone in attendance.

“Running a business is a big gamble,” she continued. “We’re all in it to show people what we can do and the passion behind it. It’s inspiring and moving, and I wouldn’t miss the Female Founders Summit for the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl’s biggest takeaway from 2024 was to “be bold and brave” in the face of the self-doubt women often face – as you never know who needs to hear about what you do and offer.

“I’m very much looking forward to the wellness day,” said Cheryl. “It’s important to look after ourselves first and foremost, as we’ll run ourselves into the ground otherwise.

“It’s about understanding that if you face a struggle, it’s perfectly normal. None of us have all the answers and it’s important to have a network to lean on.”

General release tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT. These prices will rise on May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025. Join us for new stories every Monday and Thursday in the lead up to June.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.