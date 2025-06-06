Female Founders Summit 2025: Meet the menopause educator vouching for empowerment of this event

Meet the menopause educator vouching for the sense of empowerment and community that the Female Founders Summit provides to all attendees, no matter who you are.

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

One of the attendees and speakers at last year's Female Founders Summit was Victoria Hardy, who founded her brand and social media platforms ‘Ginge Unhinged’ two years ago.

This came off the back of Victoria’s mental illness associated with menopause, which she was not aware of at the time, and she decided to document her experience online.

Victoria describes herself as a comedic educator, with the aim of bringing humour to crushing the taboo around menopause.

Not only does she do this through her social media presence, but Victoria works with schools, businesses and brands to offer a more inclusive lens and make them aware that menopause can begin at any age.

‘My Menopause, My Journal, My Rules’ was released in 2023 and Victoria says it was “against all odds” as the topic of menopause was not trending at the time.

Victoria’s passion for the menopause was sparked by her own experience and the fact she did not feel equipped before having a hysterectomy at the age of 33.

She had to learn things the hard way by educating herself, which resulted in mental illness and losing herself, and she wanted to build a community to combat the struggles she faced.

The overarching message of Victoria’s work is that there is a huge gap in the conversation surrounding menopause and menstrual health, with no appropriate education for people of all ages.

“We really need to talk about this in all walks of life and in our homes,” said Victoria. “It needs to start young.”

Victoria’s proudest achievement since launching Ginge Unhinged is writing, illustrating and releasing her memoir and journal, which she described as a “huge quest”.

Victoria felt “privileged and proud” to speak at last year’s Female Founders Summit, in which she educated attendees on the different types of menopause, symptoms, and the importance of empowerment and advocacy.

The author and business owner is disappointed that she cannot attend the event this year, but praised it as a space for female empowerment and building connections with so many amazing women all gathered in one room.

The importance of empowerment, community and collaboration were Victoria’s biggest takeaways from last year, and she loved the authenticity of keynote speaker Mary Portas.

The final release of tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.