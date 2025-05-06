Female Founders Summit 2025: Multi-million-pound business founder ‘honoured’ to be keynote speaker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-million-pound business founder says she is “honoured” to be one of the keynote speakers at the Female Founders Summit 2025.

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

One of this year’s keynote speakers is the inspirational Caroline Strawson, who had her home repossessed and was in £70,000 worth of debt from financial abuse more than a decade ago. She was left with nothing while juggling being a mother.

Now, after healing and learning from her experiences, she is an award-winning trauma therapist, coach, entrepreneur, author and podcaster with a rapidly growing social media presence.

Caroline founded a School of Trauma Informed Positive Psychology, with healing and education programmes and the world’s only trauma-informed coaching certification that is the equivalent to a masters degree.

It was only recently when she launched ‘The Mental Wellbeing Company’ – which provides the opportunity for people to train in trauma, mental health and wellbeing, and to ensure it is available in schools, workplaces and the public sector.

Now, Caroline is an award-winning trauma therapist, coach, entrepreneur, author and podcaster with a rapidly growing social media presence. Photo: Chloe Court.

It is now the fastest growing franchise in the UK, giving individuals the chance to create a business as a certified trauma-informed coach.

Last year was the first time Caroline got involved with the Female Founders Summit – as not only did she want to celebrate the power of women coming together and supporting one another, but the wide variety of female-owned businesses here in our county.

Caroline has become good friends with Lucienne, and she says it was “a real honour and privilege” to be asked to speak at the Female Founders Summit 2024.

The successful business owner was keen to stress to attendees that just because barriers and glass ceilings exist for women, it does not mean that has to be their place in society.

Caroline’s 2024 talk focused on women’s addiction to struggle and cortisol, and how past traumas can impact their lives and how they run their business.

“The missing piece for many, and the reason why they aren’t hitting the success, is because they haven’t worked on their past traumas,” said Caroline, who will be building on this topic at her appearance at the event in June.

With her offices situated in Northamptonshire, Caroline is passionate about what the county has to offer and sharing the level of growth that is possible here – which she has proved herself.

“The powerful atmosphere of collaboration over competition was palpable last year,” said Caroline. “Being in rooms with successful women can show you what is possible and help you believe in how you can get there.”

General release tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT. These prices will rise on May 17.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025. Join us for new stories every Monday and Thursday in the lead up to June.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.