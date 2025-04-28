Female Founders Summit 2025: Nutrition clinic founder used her own health journey to improve others’ lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The founder of an online nutrition clinic has shared how she has used her own health journey to help improve the lives of others across the country and beyond.

Natalie Louise Burrows founded Integral Wellness in the midst of the pandemic in January 2021, and she looks forward to attending the Female Founders Summit for the first time this year.

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

It was after Natalie gained her official qualification that she founded her health and nutrition clinic, with the aim of improving the quality of her clients’ lives with a personalised approach to easing daily symptoms.

Natalie shared that she was unwell in her twenties, as she worked in an intense corporate environment in London, lacked sleep, drank too much alcohol, and relied on a 3pm sugar hit to get through each day.

“There was a lightbulb moment about how I was living,” said Natalie. “Everyone was living in a similar alcohol and stress-fuelled way in London.”

She also noticed that the rates of metabolic disease, higher body weight, type two diabetes and heart attacks were on the rise.

Natalie recognised she was not as healthy as she should be in her twenties, and that the health of the nation was heading in a similar direction.

Natalie already knew she was genetically at risk of high blood pressure, type two diabetes and a heart condition – and she knew if she could change the trajectory of her own health and wellness, she could do the same for others.

This began with her parents and working with her dad to get him off the high blood pressure tablets he had been prescribed. Natalie was passionate about showing people how they can take control of their health.

Natalie is joined by two other nutritional therapists at Integral Wellness and they have assisted clients across the UK and as far as the Middle East.

When asked what she believes her clients like most about their offering, Natalie said: “There’s no judgement. If it was as easy as eating less and losing more, everyone would be doing it. Life and everyone’s circumstances are complex.

“We collaborate with that individual and don’t dictate what they need to do. It is personalised and we explain what’s going on to help them reconnect with their body.”

Natalie and her team show the clients how their life choices are influencing their health and wellness, and within a couple of weeks of making changes it becomes clear that a huge difference can be made if they persist.

The business owner’s proudest achievements are the “hugely rewarding” results some clients have seen, as well as being able to build a team of nutritional therapists.

Natalie is excited to attend the Female Founders Summit for the first time in June and said: “I have to remind myself that I’m a female who founded something special, which is based on such a deep passion and mission to help people live better lives.

“There will be other female founders on their own missions driven by huge passions. I’m excited to learn from others and be part of the energy in the room.”

Natalie is particularly looking forward to talks on leadership and finding your inner peace as a successful woman.

“I realised you don’t have to be liked by everybody and your business doesn’t have to suit everybody,” Natalie concluded. “It’s about being grounded in your mission.”

General release tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT. These prices will rise on May 17.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025. Join us for new stories every Monday and Thursday in the lead up to June.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.