Female Founders Summit 2025: Join us in the countdown with empowering stories from inspiring women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join us in the countdown to the Female Founders Summit 2025, as we will be publishing empowering stories from inspiring women over the next eight weeks.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton for three days this summer. It is its second consecutive year in the town and the fourth since it first launched.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit last year, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From today (April 14), new Female Founders Summit stories will be published every Monday and Thursday in the run up to the event in June.

We will be hearing from many inspiring women – including those lined up to be speakers, champions of the event, past attendees returning for more, and those who have bought their ticket for the first time in 2025. Photo: Chloe Court.

We will be hearing from many inspiring women – including those lined up to be speakers, champions of the event, past attendees returning for more, and those who have bought their ticket for the first time in 2025. Each has their own unique story which we cannot wait to tell.

Last year’s Female Founders Summit welcomed business owners from all over the world, and epitomised the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Master coach Lucienne Shakir – with the support of charity co-founder Lorraine Lewis, marketing agency co-founder Hannah Brady, and public relations firm director Kim Hughes – brought the event to Northampton for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers last year, including brand and retail expert, broadcaster and author Mary Portas, the hope is that 2025 will be the best yet.

The Summit is set to take place from June 12 to 14, with an extra day added for the first time in Northampton.

The topics and speakers will gradually be released in the coming weeks and months, but organiser Lucienne has already been revealed as one of the keynote speakers for the first time.

As a business coach specialising in high performance and female empowerment, and the founder of ‘The Collective of Extraordinary Women’ mentoring business, Lucienne is the face of the Female Founders Summit and will be imparting her knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucienne’s fireside chat and panel question-and-answer session will be accompanied by women of all ages, backgrounds and industries sharing their expertise across the three days.

There will also be a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey this year, which was a much-loved venue in 2024. Attendees can choose to participate in this as part of the full three days, or opt for just the final two.

The sessions on the days to follow will be split across the Museum and Art Gallery, the Royal Theatre, Vulcan Works and the Film House.

It is strictly a no sales environment, and anyone who secures their ticket will receive discounts on great food and accommodation in the town during their visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General release tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business Summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT. These prices will rise on May 17.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.