Female Founders Summit 2025: I went to last year’s event and everyone can learn a thing or two

With the Female Founders Summit 2025 set to take place in Northampton next week, I’m reminiscing about the eye-opening time I had at the event this time last year.

The one-of-a-kind experience is returning to the town from next Thursday to Saturday (June 12 to 14), for its second consecutive year here and the fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, last year’s two-day event epitomised the importance of women supporting women – and it was a push towards much-needed equality in the business world.

Brand and retail expert, broadcaster and author Mary Portas finished the first day of the Female Founders Summit 2024 with an authentic, candid and unapologetic talk. Photo: Chloe Court.

The insightful, empowering and educational Summit even included a surprise performance from Britain’s Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out.

The talented choir raised the roof of the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, and all attendees were on their feet dancing and singing along to the group’s reimagined covers.

Brand and retail expert, broadcaster and author Mary Portas finished the first day of the Female Founders Summit 2024 with an authentic, candid and unapologetic talk, sharing the important message that kindness is the new act of rebellion.

As everyone arrived back at the museum on the morning of day two, there was an air of excitement about what the itinerary had in store. This had been purposely kept from guests to keep the level of suspense intact.

The day began with a panel talk from Viviane Paxinos, CEO of global collective for ambitious women AllBright, and Brand You Magazine founder Olivia Marocco – a publication designed to empower female entrepreneurs with bi-monthly editions. They spoke on the topic of ‘showing up as women’.

Maxyne Ryan hosted a singing session, and we all could not help but smile as we harmonised to Eye of the Tiger. This was followed by educational sessions on digital ads and the use of online funnels with Kate Burgess and Sari Kossoff.

Motivational speaker, author and confidence coach Ife Thomas shared her insight on autism in entrepreneurship, and there was not a dry eye in the room when she opened up about how the loss of her mother shaped her future as a woman in business.

Hannah Brady, one of the organisers and co-founder of The Brady Creative, broke down the basics of marketing in an easy-to-understand format.

She was followed by award-winning trauma therapist, coach and entrepreneur Caroline Strawson in the penultimate talk of the day. Caroline imparted her knowledge on how the nervous system impacts everything we do, particularly for female entrepreneurs, and she is returning as a keynote speaker next week.

The final talk of the day busted a number of myths about the skincare industry, hosted by Larrisa Warren, founder of the Expert Skin Clinic in St Giles’ Square.

This round-up of day two shows just how much there was to learn at the Female Founders Summit 2024, and the breadth of interesting topics covered in such a short space of time.

Arguably, the most powerful part of the entire Summit was the final evening, when everyone gathered to watch a number of female founders receive awards for completing Lucienne Coaching’s Academy programme.

From the moment we set foot in the drinks reception, to when the gold streamers burst from the canons as the academy graduates posed for a photo together, you could tell everyone at the Female Founders Summit only wanted the best for everyone in the room.

It was heartwarming to see this level of support, and people of all genders can learn a thing or two from the Lucienne Coaching team and what they stand for.

The final release of tickets for next week’s event are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025. Join us for new stories every Monday and Thursday in the lead up to June.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.