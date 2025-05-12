Female Founders Summit 2025: Women’s health and wellbeing advocate praises ‘eye-opening’ event

A women’s health and wellbeing advocate and business owner, who is one of this year’s Female Founders Summit speakers, praised her first time in attendance as “eye-opening”.

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Phiona Ormesher, who launched Holistic Heritage three years ago, attended the Female Founders Summit for the first time in 2024 and is one of the wellbeing day speakers this year.

Phiona is a holistic therapist concentrating on women’s health and wellbeing, by offering nurturing spaces with alternative therapies – such as reflexology, massage, aromatherapy and women’s circles.

The business owner is particularly passionate about the use of traditional reproductive healing techniques and said: “It is all about knowing your body and trusting your intuition. It’s knowing what feels right for you and the benefit is empowerment.”

Phiona’s interest in women’s health and wellbeing began as a young and “very question-oriented” child.

With a Jamaican grandmother who had lots of children, all in the village with no hospital, it made Phiona realise that women have the power within them and it starts with self-belief.

Phiona shared what she had learned with anyone who would listen and the natural progression in her adult life was to set up Holistic Heritage.

Phiona trained as a doula birthing partner before she delved into womb health, reflexology and alternative therapy – and this encouraged her to advocate for women to speak for themselves as early on as they can.

Reminiscing on her first time at the Female Founders Summit in 2024, Phiona said: “It was eye-opening. Coming from a holistic background, there’s nothing corporate about me at all. The amazing speakers and workshops gave a different perspective.”

The importance of belief and self-empowerment was the biggest message that Phiona took away from last year, as a result of being surrounded by women from all different backgrounds doing amazing things.

“How often do you get to be in a room with hundreds of other women with a business background? Their stories are just incredible,” said Phiona, who is honoured to be one of this year’s speakers and to share her insights on womb wellness.

General release tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT. These prices will rise on May 17.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025. Join us for new stories every Monday and Thursday in the lead up to June.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.