Female Founders Summit 2025: Champions praise event for aiding connection with yourself and others

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two champions of the Female Founders Summit have praised the unique event as aiding connection with yourself and like-minded others.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Lucienne Shakir brought the Female Founders Summit to Northampton for the first time last year, with the support of charity co-founder Lorraine Lewis, marketing agency co-founder Hannah Brady, and public relations firm director Kim Hughes. Photo: Chloe Court.

Lucienne brought the Female Founders Summit to Northampton for the first time last year, with the support of charity co-founder Lorraine Lewis, marketing agency co-founder Hannah Brady, and public relations firm director Kim Hughes.

The trio are now champions of the event and look forward to its return to the town in June, which they were eager to share with this newspaper.

Kim, of Goldings Communications, praised the 2024 Summit as the “biggest and best” yet because of the buzzing atmosphere, the level of engagement from attendees, and the many learnings they took away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an emotional experience,” Hannah, of The Brady Creative, continued. “Having been in and around the business community of Northampton for 10 or so years, and now running a business of my own, I’ve never been to an event like that in the town.

“It’s the first of its kind and really phenomenal. There’s so much to digest and learn, and you come away feeling like you can take on the world.”

Kim added: “Last year there was a focus on collaboration over competition. It was all about connection and like-minded women coming together and supporting each other. It was overwhelmingly positive.”

This year’s Female Founders Summit will give greater space to men to be part of this movement towards equal opportunities, enabling them to show their allyship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim and Hannah were asked what women who consider attending the Female Founders Summit stand to gain from the three-day experience.

Kim mentioned that not only does it offer a unique chance to connect with like-minded people, but the learnings across business, health and wellbeing will have a positive influence on each attendee’s life.

“A lot of women that are running businesses have children,” said Hannah. “This gives them three days to concentrate on them, their business and honing in on what they want to do. This is quite rare for a lot of the women who will be coming along.”

Kim continued: “There’s something for everyone, no matter what level of business they are at or where they are in their journey. There is always room for growth and development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are most looking forward to the introduction of a wellbeing day, as well as seeing familiar faces from previous years as this gives them an opportunity to catch up.

When asked to conclude by summing up the Female Founders Summit in one word, Kim said “connection” and Hannah said “inspiring”.

“It is motivating and energising,” said Hannah. “You come away thinking, what an amazing group of people.”

General release tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT. These prices will rise on May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025. Join us for new stories every Monday and Thursday in the lead up to June.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.