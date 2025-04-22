Female Founders Summit 2025: ‘Young Woman of the Year’ looks forward to returning to ‘empowering’ event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old business owner, who was named ‘Young Woman of the Year’ at last year’s Female Founders Summit, looks forward to attending the “empowering” event again in 2025.

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Young Woman of the Year Poppy Irons with Female Founders Summit organiser Lucienne Shakir and charity co-founder Lorraine Lewis. Photo: Chloe Court.

Last year’s Young Woman of the Year, Poppy Irons, established Petals By Poppy in 2022. She sells handmade and premium self-care products – which includes wax melts and bath salts, with a view to branching out into candles too.

Poppy was given the award by charity co-founder Lorraine Lewis, who has been a mentor to the admirable 15-year-old.

It was a unit on self-care at school that inspired Poppy’s business idea and she is proud to offer sustainable products in eco-friendly packaging. It had always been her dream to launch a business.

Talking about how the award win has impacted her life, and the opportunities it has created for her business, Poppy told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s given me lots of confidence and was a really empowering experience.

“It was great to network and everyone was so supportive and kind. Lucienne and Lorraine have been so helpful.”

Poppy is excited to attend the Female Founders Summit for a second year, especially to meet more individuals from the business community and present the award to the next Young Woman of the Year.

When asked her biggest takeaway from last year’s event, Poppy said: “I learned that we shouldn’t be quiet about what we do. We should shout about it and be proud of what we do.”

Poppy’s father Matt, who is an ally of the Female Founders Summit, looks forward to accompanying his daughter to the event in June.

“I’ve seen Poppy grow in her natural environment, she’s no longer a little girl,” said Matt. “I’m super proud of what she does, she’s so natural.

“We have to give more women more empowerment. There’s too many male-run organisations and they need to take note of these ladies, who have got a lot to bring to the table.”

Matt says his family knows another young girl who runs her own business and looks up to Poppy. Matt is proud that his daughter has people looking up to her even though she is young herself.

General release tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT. These prices will rise on May 17.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025. Join us for new stories every Monday and Thursday in the lead up to June.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.