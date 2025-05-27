Female Founders Summit 2025: Business owner proud to have remained at the heart of Northampton town centre

A female founder is proud that her business has remained at the heart of the town centre for more than a decade since she launched the venture in Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica D’Aulerio is the founder and director of Tangerine Red, a high quality design, print and signage company located in Guildhall Road – and she is attending the Female Founders Summit for a second year.

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Jessica D’Aulerio is the founder and director of Tangerine Red, a high quality design, print and signage company located in Guildhall Road. Photo: Paulo Gonçalves from Dot Media.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Jess and her husband Steve founded Tangerine Red in 2012 and after working in the same career since she was 18 years old, Jess decided it was time for something new.

The pair pride themselves on running a customer-focused print and design company, which does everything in-house just off the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As many printers are located on industrial estates or online, it was important to Jess to provide customers with the opportunity to visit them in-person and speak to them about their needs.

Jess and her husband Steve founded Tangerine Red in 2012 and after working in the same career since she was 18 years old, Jess decided it was time for something new. Photo: Paulo Gonçalves from Dot Media.

The business receives a “huge amount of feedback on quality and the personal service”, and Jess says her proudest achievement of the past 13 years is the number of customers they have retained.

Many clients have also become friends and as a result of being immersed in the community, the Tangerine Red team has seen a number of businesses grow from their launch to where they are today.

With high profile local clients like West Northamptonshire Council and the University of Northampton, Jess said: “I’m really, really proud. Reputation goes a long way in towns like this and we’re often recommended by others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess is returning to the Female Founders Summit for a second consecutive year and admits she was surprised at how much she enjoyed it the first time around.

“The main thing I took away was the connection between myself and the business,” said Jess. “How much of yourself you put into the business and emotions can impact the team.”

The founder looks forward to the full day of wellbeing and grounding herself before tackling the following two days on business mastery. “It’ll help us all be in the moment,” she said.

Jess would recommend the “eye-opening” experience to her fellow female founders, and said she would not be returning if she did not gain value from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final release of tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are £420 plus VAT.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025. Join us for new stories every Monday and Thursday in the lead up to June.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.