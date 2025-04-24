Female Founders Summit 2025: Returning attendee applauds event for making you feel ‘capable of anything’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An attendee and business owner, who is returning to the Female Founders Summit for a second year, has applauded the event for making you feel “capable of anything”.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Emma Annie Colton, who launched her business in August 2023, offers warm and authentic brand portraiture for female founders, creative businesses and particularly those who are camera shy.

One of the attendees is Emma Colton, who launched Emma Annie Colton Photography in August 2023.

The founder offers warm and authentic brand portraiture for female founders, creative businesses and particularly those who are camera shy.

When she was made redundant from a former job, Emma never envisioned she would own a business until she reevaluated where her career was going and the type of work she wanted to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creative has more than a decade of experience in her industry, in photography, graphic design and marketing.

As well as offering brand photography for female founders, Emma also provides branding workshops for start-ups and mental health themed photography walks to weave in her own experience into what she does.

Emma has worked for both the branding side and in creative agencies for household fashion and beauty brands – as well as having made a positive difference in the charity and public sectors through anti social harassment and children’s safety campaigns.

The business owner says she was nowhere near as busy last year as she is now and things have “improved massively”.

“It’s very surreal and I still get imposter syndrome that I’ve managed to support myself with this business for nearly two years,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as offering brand photography for female founders, Emma also provides branding workshops for start-ups and mental health themed photography walks to weave in her own experience into what she does.

When asked how it feels to be returning to the Female Founders Summit for a second year, Emma said: “I’m so excited. It was amazing last year and there was such a huge community of women all supporting each other.

“You could walk up to anyone and be welcomed into the circle. Everyone was friendly and the event left you feeling capable of doing anything with the support of these women behind you.”

Talking about what she enjoyed most about the experience last year, Emma continued: “It was the feeling of being surrounded by people who were so ambitious and capable but in a really empathetic way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Success wasn’t idealised as being ruthless in business, it was shown as helping others along the way – which is beautiful. It validated everything I am trying to do with my work.”

One of Emma’s main takeaways was learning about the behind the scenes of business, such as SEO and PR strategies. The founder says this well-rounded view of how she can reach people outside of social media is something she has worked hard to implement.

“It’s worth investing in yourself and your business,” said Emma. “There’s not another event like this in the area and you learn things you didn’t know you needed.

“There’s a full day of wellbeing this year to help you manage and look after yourself – that’s a huge part of running your own business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General release tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT. These prices will rise on May 17.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025. Join us for new stories every Monday and Thursday in the lead up to June.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.