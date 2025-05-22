Female Founders Summit 2025: Business owner most proud to have taken the leap after many years

The owner of a HR consultancy and mediation business is most proud to have taken the leap to start her own venture after years of considering it.

Sharmin Hussain founded SHRM People Solutions in the summer of 2022, and she is “honoured” to be one of the speakers at this year’s Female Founders Summit.

This one-of-a-kind experience is returning to Northampton from June 12 to 14, for its second consecutive year in the town and fourth year since it first launched.

There will be a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers to enjoy – as well as a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey, one of the much-loved venues from 2024.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, this event welcomes business owners from all over the world and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Sharmin left her corporate job in June 2022 and decided it was the ideal time to launch her own business – as her children had grown up and she overcame an overwhelming sense of self-doubt.

Sharmin’s cousin sadly passed away during the pandemic, who was younger than her and left behind two sons, and it pushed her to start her own venture as she could continue to put it off forever.

She wondered what was the worst that could happen and after Sharmin invested in herself through accreditations, SHRM People Solutions was born.

The first of Sharmin’s services is mediation, and she is accredited as a civil and commercial mediator and a workplace mediator.

Rather than going through litigation and solicitors, which is more expensive and takes longer to resolve an issue, people can instruct an independent and external mediator like Sharmin to tackle disputes.

The second of Sharmin’s services is HR consultancy, which she has 25 years of experience in. There is a high demand for this service, which Sharmin describes as her “bread and butter”.

“People rely on and trust me because I take the time to listen in detail and provide a solution,” said Sharmin. “I offer the value and quality service they require.”

The business owner’s proudest achievements are taking the initiative to launch her venture, and the empowering learning curve that it is okay to ask for help from others on things outside of her skillset.

This is Sharmin’s third year of attending the Female Founders Summit, and she says she is “humbled and honoured” to be one of the speakers.

“I was blown away at the first Female Founders Summit I went to,” said Sharmin. “I was nervous and didn’t know what to expect.

“I was so inspired at how females support females. It was refreshing to see people helping others up the ladder, rather than kicking them off. It offered a sense of belonging.”

Sharmin looks forward to delivering her talk on handling conversations of conflict, as she has seen that some leaders find it difficult to have discussions that may lead to a dispute or offer constructive feedback.

She hopes to offer tools and techniques to help attendees approach and mitigate these conversations with confidence.

Sharmin’s biggest takeaway from past events is the importance of building your network, and she says surrounding yourself with like-minded, ambitious people is “invaluable”.

The final release of tickets are now available and attending all three days, which includes the wellness day and business summit, is currently £520 plus VAT. For just the business summit on the final two days, tickets are currently £420 plus VAT.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to secure your ticket, click here.