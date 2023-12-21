No matter what is thrown at these businesses, they will continue to fight with everything they’ve got

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chronicle & Echo’s Help Our Hospitality campaign has spent the last 10 months raising awareness of just how much is on offer across the town – and has encouraged you to support our venues as much as you can.

With the new year on the horizon it begs the question, what have we learnt about how Northampton venues have tackled “the perfect storm” in 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chronicle & Echo’s Help Our Hospitality campaign has spent the last 10 months raising awareness of just how much is on offer across Northampton.

Since then, 27 more stories have been published and we have continued what we set out to do – give hospitality businesses some love and hopefully contribute to the footfall they deserve.

To finish off the year, here is your round up of the stories published since June before the Help Our Hospitality campaign comes back with a bang in 2024.

The Lamplighter, a family-run and independent freehouse in Overstone Road since 2009, shared the reality that Friday and Saturday night pub trade is “nothing compared to what it used to be”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite feeling the pinch, the venue has continued to play an important role in the community.

To finish off the year, here is your round up of the stories published since June before the Help Our Hospitality campaign comes back with a bang in 2024.

Oblique Kitchen & Bar, in Wellingborough Road, was approaching its first anniversary when the owner spoke to this newspaper – and reinforced the important message that “supporting local means supporting the variety that is slowly disappearing”.

Next was something a little different. We heard from popular open fire chef AJ Foodi, who shared that “repeat customers and reputation are everything” in the hope of getting the importance of support across to our readers.

The owner of two town centre hospitality venues, Bridge 26 Bar & Bites and Velvet Room, had a positive mindset towards the troubling times. “There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dean Ventris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a short walk to Commercial Street is The King Billy, which used its campaign story to express love and gratitude for the “pub family” that has kept the iconic town centre venue open for decades.

Keeping it in the town centre once again, we kickstarted July by hearing from The Northampton & County Club – an elegant members’ club in George Row.

The hidden gem was soon to celebrate its 150th anniversary, which is an impressive feat given the challenges the industry has faced.

Moving out of the town centre, the award-winning Nick’s Plaice in Kingsley Park Terrace urged customers to support fish and chip shops as the “trade is dying” – and will continue to without much-needed backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of the quirky and homely Matchbox Cafe shared his view that word of mouth is the key to any successful business, encouraging support for independents that largely remain overlooked.

Echoing this view, The Drovers Return – a rustic cafe in Hunsbury Hill Country Park – said the only way independents can continue being there for the community is if the custom and support keeps pouring in.

Another unique business, which spoke out for the campaign, was Fashion Bake. Owner Jessica Ly, who brought frozen homemade dumplings and bao buns to the town at a time when no one else had, said she is proud to be part of Northampton’s thriving hospitality scene.

“People don’t want to live in a world where the only option is a chain,” said Jay Adams from award-winning The Pop Up Place in his feature. “It’s a bit soulless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Italian chef, with more than a decade of experience, was next to provide her insight – describing the hospitality industry as a “rollercoaster ride”.

There were celebrations all round as award-winning Indian restaurant, Lasaan, shared their journey of running a business in the town for a decade.

Another long-standing business was the next to get involved in September, with Phipps NBC Brewery likening survival to “rolling with the punches”.

“Customers want authenticity,” Steve Peel from Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters told the Chronicle & Echo. “There’s not the space for anybody who isn’t doing things as high quality as they can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next came the news of an exciting rebrand for food, drink and entertainment pop up The Big Local – shared exclusively as part of the Help Our Hospitality campaign.

It was only right that we then heard from Vanessa Anderson, founder of groundbreaking new app Indi Local, which is set to make finding pop-up events and street food vendors easier.

Echoing the sentiments that have been continually reinforced since March, well-renowned cake baker Emily Armstrong believes going the extra mile is the key to success.

Emily spoke of her love of supporting fellow independents – namely Robi’s Italian Pizza, who were next to share their journey as part of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evolution is an important part of running a hospitality business, and the Shipmans spoke of the changes made a year on from reopening in the town centre.

In one of the last Help Our Hospitality stories of 2023, two former pub landlords – who started afresh and set up a new catering business – shared their decades of experience with our readers.

Award-winning and long-standing butcher Sauls of Spratton, which is just three years from its centenary celebrations, praised the town for offering something for everyone.

And lastly – with one of the most important sentiments of 2023 – was the manager of The Cordwainer. “Character and soul doesn’t come from the building and offers, but the people working here,” said Ian Gardner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If 2023 has taught us anything about the hospitality industry it is that no matter what is thrown at these businesses, they will continue to fight with everything they have got.

They have one another’s backs, praising the variety on offer across Northampton and the wider county. They respect what each business brings to the table, as it is diversity that will ensure a brighter future.

Northampton’s businesses are proud of how far they have come and the individuality they provide – while also acknowledging it is the support of their customers that forms the backbone of what they do.

Keep supporting the town’s hospitality industry in 2024, and we will continue to let you know about the individuals and businesses doing fantastic things.