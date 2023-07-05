In the latest instalment of the Help Our Hospitality campaign, we visited a “hidden gem” in Northampton town centre that is celebrating 150 years of being open.

The Northampton & County Club, an elegant members’ club at the heart of the town in George Row, was first established in 1873 and has played a prominent role in the county ever since.

The magnificent Grade 2 listed building is located opposite All Saints Church, but is easy to miss if you are not looking.

The historic building, rooted in centuries of history, also houses a variety of functions including parties, charity events, wedding receptions, meetings, working lunches and breakfasts.

While private dining by the two in-house chefs is available for paying members, George’s Tea Room is on the premises and open to the public for breakfast, refreshments, lunches and afternoon tea.

It is chairman Terry Barratt and manager Angelina Pretty, along with their committee and team, that keep things running smoothly – as it has for a century-and-a-half.

One individual who plays an important role is Mayoress Liz Cox, the deputy chairman and a member for around the past 23 years.

Liz’s parents were members long before she was part of Northampton & County Club, and this is now her fourth year as a committee member.

The Mayoress said: “The club gets under your skin if you like it because you’ve got the old fashioned service and the building is just lovely. It’s a grade two listed building and you’re mixing with like-minded people.”

The venue has an “extensive events calendar throughout the year” and a number of themed events – including the long-standing Christmas black tie dinner.

George’s Tea Room is one of the venue’s biggest assets as since it was opened to the public a number of years ago, it has proved “very successful”.

George’s Tea Room is on the premises and open to the public for breakfast, refreshments, lunches and afternoon tea.

Members have “the run of the whole club”, with a main bar on the ground floor, outdoor garden seating, a regency dining room that seats up to 65 people, two in-house chefs, a billiard room with three full size snooker tables, and multiple upstairs bars and additional seating rooms.

A first year introductory membership, with no voting rights or equity, is priced at £198.

After the first year, an ordinary membership is £396 per person and partners can join, without voting rights or equity, for £198.

After a period of three years, members acquire equity in the property and voting rights at AGMs and EGMs. Should the club be sold, the members own it and would benefit from the sale.

Liz understands paying out this sum for membership may be challenging for some individuals, and there is the option to spread the cost monthly.

The team reluctantly had to increase its membership costs for the first time in three years recently, after seeing rises in utility bills, food and wages.

When asked to describe the benefits of being a member, Liz said: “You can have lunch or afternoon tea, sit quietly and read a book or newspaper, mix with like-minded people, hold private functions, join the snooker league, and invite friends to play snooker."

As a member for more than two decades, Liz was asked what her favourite thing about it is and said: “It’s the friendship that you build by coming regularly with other members and family.”

Even if you do not plan to become a member, Liz encourages everyone to visit and try the afternoon tea and freshly made cakes on offer in George’s Tea Room.

Available in the tea room itself, the gardens, or the regency dining room, you have the flexibility to make your visit what you want of it.

All aspects of the Northampton & County Club are open from Monday to Saturday each week. George’s is open from 10am until 3.30pm, the club from 11am until 3.30pm, and the regency dining room from 12pm until 3.30pm. Last food orders are at 3pm.