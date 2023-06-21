The owner of two Northampton town centre hospitality venues has shared the positive message that “there is light at the end of the tunnel”.

Dean Ventris, co-owner of Bridge 26 Bar & Bites in Bridge Street and Velvet Room in St Giles’ Street, has had his hands full over the past year since the first of the two venues opened.

Velvet Room, which he described as a “vibrant” and “higher end” option, will have been open for a year in July.

Velvet Room has been open in St Giles' Street since the end of last July.

Offering a unique dining and cocktail experience, with dry ice theatrics when staff members make drinks, it has proved a popular choice in the town centre.

The venue is open from Wednesday to Sunday and offers a two-hour bottomless brunch for £35 per person.

Bottomless brunches are one of the venue’s most popular offerings – with Saturdays tending to be fully booked – so visitors are advised to book two-to-three weeks in advance.

The newer of the two, Bridge 26 Bar & Bites, opened in April and offers a more social alternative to bottomless brunch with a daytime DJ.

Bottomless brunches are a popular choice at both of the town centre venues, co-owned by Dean Ventris.

The venue caters for all, but especially medium to large group sizes as it is known as the place to go for hen do and birthday party celebrations.

Chef Steve serves up unique smash burgers, steaks and small plates, and two-hour bottomless brunches are available for £33 per person.

Prior to the opening in April, the Bridge 26 building had not served food for more than a decade.

After the success of Velvet Room and having to turn bookings away when it is full, it made sense to offer food at Bridge 26 to encourage guests to take a short walk to Bridge Street for their food and drinks.

Bridge 26 Bar & Bites has been open in Bridge Street since April.

When asked how both venues are doing at such a difficult time, Dean said: “Bridge 26 is doing better than it was. It’s busier.

“We’re still fighting but there is light at the end of the tunnel. We’re heading in the right direction and that’s the main thing.

“Velvet Room has gone from strength to strength since it opened. We had to be creative and add more tables where we could.”

Dean says that although what they offer is an “indulgence”, they have developed loyal customers – and there are around 100 who visit once or twice a month.

“We rely on that, as well as welcoming in new customers,” he added.

The co-owner likes to think the two venues stand out from their competitors, as they offer the chance to sit at the bar and chat to staff while they make the theatrical drinks.

Talking about Northampton’s hospitality scene, Dean said: “It’s hard because although many places close, places open up. We’re always going to get that.

“Nightlife is dying, and food and drink together is where we will be okay. People go out during the day and are home by midnight now.”

Looking to the future, Dean would like to expand Velvet Room’s outdoor courtyard and put new furniture in place – as well as building on their entertainment.

With Bridge 26, the focus is on continuing to target larger parties and celebrations, particularly those with more than 15 people.