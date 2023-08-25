Help Our Hospitality: ‘Small businesses are fighting to survive,’ says owner of innovative pop-up food space

The owner of an innovative Northamptonshire pop-up food and drink space says “small businesses are fighting to survive” in the latest instalment of the Help Our Hospitality campaign.

The Pop Up Place, located in High Street, Long Bucky, first opened its doors towards the end of last year.

As one of the newest collaborative pop-up spaces for food and drink vendors in the county, which was a new concept for the area, the response from the community has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

To add to what has been a great start to the business, The Pop Up Place was named the ‘Best Bar in Northants’ at this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.

The venue is the brainchild of two businesses – Muddled Lime by Jay Adams and his partner Chloe Southgate’s business, Pop Up Planners.

Having become the home of all kinds of offerings – from Pan-Asians delights, tacos and Caribbean food, to desserts, cocktails and Sicilian coffee – the community is now spoiled for choice.

When asked what message he wanted to send to our readers, Jay said: “The reality is that if independents aren’t supported, they will disappear.

“They are disappearing consistently across the board. Small businesses are fighting to survive and not being able to make ends meet.

“People don’t want to live in a world where the only option is a chain, it’s a bit soulless.”

Having set up a successful hospitality hub at the heart of Long Buckby alongside Chloe, I was intrigued to find out where Jay’s journey into the industry first began.

“I started out as a teenager working for a hotel in Knightsbridge,” said Jay. “I learned the ropes, worked at a host of restaurants and bars, and a mixture of chains and independents.

“I’ve always had a passion for it and have tried doing other things, like a nine-to-five, but the hospitality industry has always drawn me back.”

It was in 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, when Jay launched Muddled Lime – what he describes as an “innovative and groundbreaking fine cocktails company”.

Jay said: “That was the worst time hospitality had ever known. It was at its very lowest point given that people weren’t able to go out and use hospitality businesses.”

Despite being given advice not to start the new venture, Jay believed “hospitality always regenerates” – as people want to enjoy their lives, get out and about, and consume nice food and drink.

“It will always recover as no one wants to live in a world where they can’t go out and eat nice food,” he added.

Jay went in knowing it was going to be a “tough ride” and that a lot of persistence would be needed.

Yet, he knew it was the right time as he was working in a corporate job that did not suit him – and promised himself he would only go back to hospitality if it was to start his own business.

The mobile bar company is something Jay continues to run alongside The Pop Up Place, attending a host of weddings and events.

Talking about how the industry has changed since he started out in hospitality, Jay said: “Old patterns that used to exist have gone out the window.

“Predictable busy and quiet periods have gone out the window because routines have changed with more people working from home.”

Though Jay says customers are continuously asked to support independents, if they receive poor experiences they will not be inclined to go back.

“They demand, and rightly so, good customer service and quality food and drink products,” said Jay. “There is care and passion involved in delivering those things.

“The small businesses surviving are the ones who have a passion.

“Chains don’t need to put that personal touch and they can rely on people walking in. Independents have to make sure they are ticking all boxes to bring people back.”

One challenge The Pop Up Place has faced, which comes with its rural location, is having enough variety to keep customers coming back for more.

Their formula of different vendors, themes and events are “crucial” to building a base of loyal and repeat customers.

Jay said: “We’ve been embraced by the local crowd and as we offer a diverse range of things, we’ve got a wide demographic.

“There’s something for everyone here and that’s really helped us. Business is going really well and people are still finding us.”

Along with two events coming up in September, the team were pleased to welcome new chef Will on board – who has elevated their offering with new brunch and cocktail menus, and has even begun work on the festive menu.