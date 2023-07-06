Help Our Hospitality: Supporting fish and chip shops has never been more important as ‘trade is dying’

Supporting fish and chip shops has never been more important as the “trade is dying”, says the owner of a business that will celebrate two decades open this year.

Nick Panayis, the owner of Nick’s Plaice in Kingsley Park Terrace, founded the business 19 years ago – and it will reach the 20-year milestone in November.

As a well-established business, which Nick says was helped by being named the best fish and chip shop in the town by this newspaper four years ago, a band of loyal customers have stuck by Nick through “thick and thin”.

Nick's Plaice, in Kingsley Park Terrace, will celebrate its 20th anniversary in November. Photo: Neil Wrighting.

He said: “We’re a traditional fish and chip shop and you don’t see many these days. Takeaways do other food but we stick to tradition.

“We make everything fresh and our tartar and curry sauce is made from scratch. We give customers homemade sauce and a wedge of lemon, and it is personal touches that set us apart.”

When asked how it feels to be one of the most well-renowned businesses in the trade across the town, with a strong reputation, Nick said: “It’s about giving your customers good food.

“We don’t cut corners and we buy the very best, which reflects.

The business was voted the Chronicle & Echo's 'chippy of the year' in 2019.

“Nowadays people know more about food than ever before and they pick up on things. We buy the best of everything, even down to oil for the fryers, and people pick up on it.”

Nick says his proudest achievement of the past two decades was being voted the Chronicle & Echo’s chippy of the year in 2019.

“The award opened up doors for us,” said the business owner. “And it sits proudly on our shelves.

“When people saw we won, their curiosity got the better of them and they came to try our food.

The fish and chip shop is one of the most well-renowned across the town, with a base of loyal and regular customers.

“When you have new customers, you do try to be extra special. It’s not about getting them in the shop, but keeping them.

“People travel from all over Northampton to visit us.”

On the flip side, the biggest challenge Nick’s Plaice has faced is the increase in food and utility costs.

This time last year, Nick paid £6.50 for a bag of potatoes and that has now soared to £21 – and that is along with everything else, including fish and oil in particular.

The fish and chip shop has had to put its prices up to reflect the increases they face, but Nick says their loyal customers have stuck by them and accepted it.

Having faced a potato shortage last year during the “extraordinary summer”, Nick is hopeful that the prices will go down – and he will change his prices accordingly.

“It is more important to look after loyal customers than ever”, said Nick. “We’ve gone through a difficult year, but so have they.

“I take my hat off to the people that come for their weekly fish and chips.

“I’ve spoken to other business owners with pubs and cafes and they said people have dropped off dramatically.

“I tell my staff to treat everyone with a smile and we buy only the best – that’s the secret.”

When asked what message he would like to send to our readers about the importance of supporting the hospitality industry at this difficult time, Nick said: “It’s very important, especially as the fish and chip shop trade is dying.”

Nick believes only a handful of good traditional fish and chip shops remain in the town, and says it would be “a shame to lose a British tradition that has been going on for a long time”.

“I’m trying my best to keep the place going and we’re doing well under the circumstances,” said Nick. “I’m hoping for another 20 years and for the economy to get better.”

The business owner wanted to take the opportunity to thank his loyal customers for their continued support, which he says is appreciated and he hopes to see it carry on.

To keep up to date with Nick’s Plaice, check out their Facebook page here.