Help Our Hospitality: ‘Supporting local means supporting the variety that is slowly disappearing’

In the second instalment of this week’s campaign coverage, a town centre restaurant approaching its first anniversary has shared how business is going.

Oblique Kitchen & Bar, in Wellingborough Road, first opened on the popular street in June last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Marcel Tut had been planning to open a hospitality venue for some time, before the pandemic and economic situation delayed putting his plan into action.

Oblique Kitchen & Bar, in Wellingborough Road, first opened on the popular street in June last year.

At the end of 2021 as restrictions began to ease, Marcel started his search for venues and opened half a year later.

Marcel said: “Oblique is a place where you can eat fresh and homemade food, with a variety of choices at breakfast, lunch and for evening meals.

“We use the best ingredients and do not cut down on quality. It is very important to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We provide a warm and cosy atmosphere with good food and drink.”

The venue offers a wide variety of choice for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Photo: Ant Maxted Photography.

Marcel hopes that “even the pickiest eaters” will find something that tickles their taste buds on their menu – from meat free options, to seafood, homemade burgers and salads in the evenings.

Oblique also prides itself as a cafe during the daytime, with a wide variety of brunch options available until 2pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1.30pm on Sundays.

When asked about tackling the competition on the busy Wellingborough Road, Marcel admits he “does not mind” as there are lots of restaurants offering niche cuisines that they are not “directly competing” with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We offer a fusion of everything,” he said. “There is a place for everyone on the Wellingborough Road but you have to be unique.”

Their upcoming events include twice-monthly live music, wine tasting, and a one year celebration to coincide with Father’s Day.

Over the past year, business has been steady for the versatile restaurant, cafe and bar – until custom slowed down towards the end of April.

Described by Marcel as “challenging”, he believes the series of bank holidays in quick succession and the school holidays have not helped their case.

At a time when they thought they were “established” and hoped to employ more full-time staff, it was “mood dampening” for the team to tackle the lull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything has gone up slowly but surely,” said Marcel. “Some things by as much as 20 to 30 percent and it is cutting deep in the margins.”

When asked what he wanted to say to Chronicle & Echo readers, Marcel said: “It’s very important to understand that if they are going to support a local business, they are supporting the variety that is slowly disappearing from the high street.

“Everything goes back into the community when you shop and eat locally.”

He says helping them stay in business is helping to tackle “the lack of diversity and richness that people complain of when venues close across Northampton”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcel encourages everyone to take a look at Oblique’s social media, for more information about their upcoming events – including twice-monthly live music, wine tasting, and a one year celebration to coincide with Father’s Day.

The owner would love to expand the building in the future, as it is not “feasible” to invest so much at this time.

By either relocating to a bigger venue with an outdoor garden, or expanding their current location, Marcel would like to double the size of Oblique.