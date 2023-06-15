Help Our Hospitality: Popular open fire chef says ‘repeat customers and reputation are everything’

A well-established open fire chef has shared how he went from working part time in a restaurant around five years ago, to being hired for private events in and around Northampton.

AJ Foodi supplies “gourmet food using the best local produce” and offers bespoke catering and event planning services.

His journey into the industry began around half a decade ago, when he worked for a restaurant that bought his food to sell up at pop up events.

AJ progressed to being booked for pop ups and events himself, which led him to buy a kitchen for his garden during the pandemic.

“Cooking on an open fire is the purest form,” he said. “Not only does it provide the theatrics, but it is different from cooking with conventional gas and you get more flavours from using different types of wood.”

The open fire chef was recently contacted by Cheyne Walk Club, a private members’ club that has evolved over almost a century.

They were looking for someone to take over their kitchen, which was dated and the refurbishment took longer than expected when AJ decided he was the man for the job.

AJ now rents this space, using it to cook for Cheyne Walk Club and food for other events he has been booked for outside of the venue.

While the food AJ makes for Cheyne Walk club is available for delivery on Deliveroo and Just Eat, the plan is to open a restaurant from the premises next year – which is currently a work in progress.

When asked how the hospitality industry has changed over the time he has worked in it, AJ says eating habits have evolved since the pandemic.

“Lots of people like to eat from the comfort of their homes now,” he said. “People now face more financial constraints and try to be smarter with their money.”

AJ believes open fire cooking is the "purest form".

AJ takes pride in expressing himself through his food and wants it to be accessible to all, without being exclusively in the high end bracket.

He is currently developing a way to ensure everyone can get involved – as with his food, the price needs to reflect how long it takes to cook and prepare.

Another difference he has noticed over the years is the rise in street food and pop ups attracting the younger generation.

AJ said: “You have to do something different to really shine and drag people in. Customers are more aware of boring food now more than ever.

“You can tell when no time has been put into things. Repeat customers are so important and reputation is everything.”

Though the chef understands the struggles the industry faces at the moment, he believes everyone needs to give back to the customers who support them.

“You should want people to come back,” he added. “If you have no repeat customers, you are dead.”

AJ appreciates the county’s new pop ups and events that are thriving among the community, but says Northamptonshire “could do a lot better in terms of originality”.

When asked what he is most proud to have achieved during his time in the hospitality industry, AJ says “the reputation”.

Looking back at how he began in a part time role selling his food to be taken to pop ups to now being booked for bespoke events, he is proud of how far he has come.

On the flip side, the biggest challenge he has had to overcome is one he is still contending with everyday – the rise in food costs.

AJ battles with not wanting to use less produce in each portion, but has had to be smart with his menu.

The electric tariff has just gone up and he feels lucky to use a lot of fire, but AJ says these concerns are not unusual and the rises are “terrifying” for businesses.

“Fuel and electric costs are outrageous,” he said.

Looking to the future, AJ wants to “continue climbing the ladder and chipping away”.

His main focuses are working towards opening the restaurant at Cheyne Walk Club in 2024 and getting involved with ‘The Magic Breakfast’ – a scheme predominantly based in London.

AJ hopes to begin offering children who are unable to eat breakfast at home the opportunity to visit Cheyne Walk Club and eat for free before they go to school.