Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Customers want authenticity,” says the owner of an independent Northampton coffee roasting business in this week’s instalment of the Help Our Hospitality campaign.

Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters, in Angel Street, roasts coffees from around the world and serves them as drinks or in bags to use at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business is located at the heart of the town’s Cultural Quarter, where customers can see the team in action and make use of the comfortable and bright seating area.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters, in Angel Street, roasts coffees from around the world and serves them as drinks or in bags to use at home.

With the seating near the coffee preparation and packing areas, lucky customers might catch the whole process during their visit.

Drinks are also available to take away, and high quality coffee brewing equipment and filter papers can be purchased to use at home.

Yellow Bourbon was first founded by Steve Peel in 2017, whose interest in coffee was sparked in 2006 when it was a niche corner of the internet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He worked in London at one of the leading coffee companies for six years from 2008, honing his skills and technical experience in roasting, quality control, sourcing, brewing and training others.

The business was first founded by Steve Peel in 2017, whose interest in coffee was sparked in 2006.

Originally from Wellingborough, Steve found the commute to London too difficult when he started his own family – and left his former job as a result.

In the three years between leaving that job and founding Yellow Bourbon, Steve remained in the industry at a local company and realised how much he wanted to set something up for himself.

Steve previously told this newspaper: “When you look back to 2006, specialty coffee wasn’t big then – it was just internet forums for people like me who were interested. It’s nothing like it is now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked in the hospitality industry for the past 15 years, Steve says the main thing that has changed is that people are looking for a “more high quality experience”.

The Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters team.

“They’ve seen everything the big chains have to offer,” said Steve. “Customers want the authenticity of an independent.”

The business owner believes this has come as a result of standards “improving and increasing”.

“There’s not the space for anybody who isn’t doing things as high quality as they can,” Steve added. “There’s plenty of choice available to customers, and they’ll seek out whatever is most important to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve described the “multiplicity of what is on offer”, referring to quality and location as important factors for customers.

When asked his thoughts on Northampton’s hospitality scene, Steve said: “Things are on the up. Each new venture that seems to be starting is doing better than what has gone before. There are encouraging signs.”

The business owner is also pleased to see the investment in developments to Guildhall Road and the Derngate, close to where he is situated – as he believes it is adding “high quality that will bring people to town”.

“It’s all about the coffee and the quality,” said Steve, when asked what he believes keeps visitors coming back for more at Yellow Bourbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same can be said for all of their wholesale partners, who Steve said are “in it for the right reasons”.

He said: “People come to us because they understand our product is going to give their customers the quality they want.”

Talking about the importance of collaborating and supporting other independents, Steve said: “We need to gang up against the big boys. We’re all working towards the same goal.”

Though Steve always hoped the business would be a success, he knew it was niche and would have to become an “institution for the speciality” – which people know they can rely on.