Help Our Hospitality: ‘Friday and Saturday night pub trade is nothing compared to what it used to be’

For this week’s Help Our Hospitality campaign, an award-winning venue has shared the “Friday and Saturday night pub trade is nothing compared to what it used to be”.

The Lamplighter, a freehouse pub in Overstone Road, is described as a “warm, friendly and traditional corner pub” that dates back to the 1870s – formerly known as The Overstone Arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a family-run and independent freehouse since 2009, having become well-known for their wide choice of quality real ale, farmhouse cider and craft beer.

The Lamplighter, a freehouse pub in Overstone Road, is described as a “warm, friendly and traditional corner pub”.

Sourcing locally and supporting other businesses has always been at the heart of what they do.

As well as earning a reputation for their home cooked food and Sunday roasts, they have something new to offer each day of the week – from vegan tapas nights on Tuesdays and pub quizzes on Wednesdays, to half price burgers on Thursdays and a DJ on Saturday evening.

The pub is owned by brothers Paul and James Hanna, who also run a sister venue in Brighton, and is managed by Emma Kemp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma began working for The Lamplighter a decade ago and shared just how much the pub has evolved during that time.

The Lamplighter has been a family-run and independent freehouse since 2009, offering something different each evening of the week.

She said: “It has always been a community pub, but the whole of the inside has been changed.

“The upstairs used to be a flat but is now a function room and part of the restaurant. The snug in the back has been extended to make the kitchen bigger.”

The garden has also had a “major transformation” to create an environment that is welcoming inside and out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enhance what they offer and keep customers coming back for more, the pub’s former head chef started vegan tapas Tuesdays – with the dishes costing £4.95 each or £12.95 for three.

Vegan tapas Tuesdays are a staple at the venue, with the dishes costing £4.95 each or £12.95 for three.

When the brothers took the venue over 14 years ago, they were “excited” to receive 40 roast dinner orders each Sunday.

Now, this figure has increased by seven times the amount to 280 on Sundays alone.

Emma has a long history in the hospitality industry, having worked exclusively in bars and restaurants before joining The Lamplighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a stint working in London, where there were so many hospitality venues that were “always busy”, Emma described her return to Northampton as “strange”.

“The only place I wanted to work was The Lamplighter,” she said. “Our backstreet boozer has a community feel.

“We welcome in a creative crowd, including musicians and artists, from 18 years old all the way to 80.

“Everyone comments on how the staff are always so friendly and welcoming, and this is something we pride ourselves on. We want all customers to feel welcomed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how she believes the industry has changed over the course of her career, Emma says the most “noticeable differences” have occurred during and since the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

The manager said: “People watch their money so much more and we’ve seen a difference in drink sales. Customers are so much more conscious these days.”

With a number of loyal regulars, Emma believes people “forget how much of a big part the pub industry plays in communities” – especially with people working from home more post-pandemic.

When asked how the business is doing at such a difficult time for the industry, the manager said: “We’re plodding along, but it’s tough with the cost of everything, customers not spending as much, and energy bills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma says the “Friday and Saturday night trade is nothing compared to what it used to be” and social drinking has evolved following the pandemic as people are accustomed to drinking from their homes.

While the pattern of eating meals out has remained largely unchanged, people now “spend wisely”.

However, by keeping on top of current trends and having something different on offer each day – including two cocktails for £15 on Friday evenings – The Lamplighter is going strong.

“The environment is warm and safe,” said Emma, who believes this is the same for the staff too. “Paul hires to fit in with the team so everyone enjoys working together. It’s important to enjoy where you work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, The Lamplighter has a number of exciting events coming up this summer – including Twinfest, comedy shows, and a preloved clothing sale.

The team hopes their DJ nights will pick up once again, as they want the creative scene across Northampton to continue to be “celebrated and supported”.