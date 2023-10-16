Help Our Hospitality: Italian chef shares how he and his brother brought authentic pizza to Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What makes this week’s Help Our Hospitality story so special is that this business was recommended to the Chron by someone else who has spoken out for the campaign.

Emily Armstrong, a well-renowned cake baker, is an avid customer of Sergio & Robi’s Italian Pizza and believes the business deserves to be shouted about.

Brothers Sergio and Roberto Esposito founded the venture three years ago, and Sergio spoke to this newspaper about their journey to bringing authentic Italian pizza to the town.

Though Sergio & Robi’s Italian Pizza was founded in Standens Barn, their mobile van travels to five different locations every Tuesday to Saturday.

Sergio was formerly a pizza chef in Italy for eight years and first learnt the authentic method when he was 21.

At the time, he lived in North Italy and did not know what his passion was. Originally from a small village, Sergio did not have the opportunity to study at a higher level and chose to move to North Italy to widen his options.

A friend of Sergio’s opened a restaurant and encouraged him to learn how to make pizza, which he first refused.

As there were not many jobs available at the time, Sergio took the chance and said this was the moment when he knew he “found his passion”.

Sergio moved to Northampton in November 2001, breaking away from his two jobs in Italy – one as a factory worker, and the other in the restaurant.

His brother moved to England a decade before and Sergio visited him on holiday. With job uncertainty in Italy and an unstable economy, Sergio decided it was time for a “new experience”.

In the spring after his move, Sergio began selling ice cream and continued this every summer for 15 years.

Find out when and where to visit the business on their Facebook page - Sergio & Robi's Italian Pizza.

“Every year we had to look for a different job in the winter,” he said. “I knew I wanted to try my passion job.”

Three years ago, Sergio and Roberto came across a van online. Having travelled miles to check it out and deciding to take it home, they have operated from this same van for the past three years.

Sergio said: “It was a good starting point. I try to make my version of pizza, how I learnt in North Italy. The person who taught me was from the South, not too far from Naples.”

When asked if the authenticity of their offering is what customers like most about the business, Sergio agreed.

He says that many people go on holiday to Italy, try authentic pizza and then want it replicated when they come home – which is what he and Roberto aspire to do.

The business co-founder says having a mobile van has its perks. They reach a wider customer base and people often stumble across the van while out on walks.

Sergio recognises people do not want to eat pizza everyday, which he says is another benefit to being able to move around and visit different locations.

The owners made the decision not to deliver, as it would require more space and help – and they want to keep it as a business for two.

“The customers are happy,” said Sergio, who agreed that is the priority.