Help Our Hospitality: Award-winning Indian restaurant shares journey of running business for 10 years

For this week’s Help Our Hospitality coverage, an award-winning Indian restaurant has shared its story of successfully running the business for the past decade.

Lasaan, in Whitehills Crescent, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary between September 12 and 26 – with an array of events and 20 percent off for all customers dining in except on Fridays and Saturdays.

The business is run by Jay Miah and Enam Haque, who have remained dedicated to keeping their family legacies going.

Despite having jobs as a solicitor and councillor, Jay and Enam knew they wanted to keep traditions thriving and give back to the Northampton community through the business.

The restaurant, which was one of the first to introduce a bring your own alcohol policy in the town, has seen both highs and lows over the past decade but are proud to have reached the milestone.

Jay told the Chronicle & Echo: “It feels good because it was something we started with no real idea of where it was going to end up.”

The co-owner shared that the pandemic was a “difficult time”, but they retained all their staff and used the restaurant closure as a chance to provide meals to the NHS and emergency services.

One of the restaurant’s proudest achievements was being named this newspaper’s curry house of the year in 2019, as it was voted for by readers.

As many of their regular customers are elderly, the team provided them with meals free of charge during the pandemic – as well as helping the homeless and those in need during that time.

Jay said: “It’s fulfilling as a business that we can do our part in the community.”

The co-owners have given the restaurant a spruce up as they approach the 10-year celebrations, investing in a small refurbishment.

“It’s great to say we’ve made it,” said Jay. “And hopefully we’ll be going for another 10 years.

“We’ve been in Kingsthorpe all that time and have had very good support from local customers, who always come back.”

In the same year, the business was also a runner up in the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards and Jay says the “recognition was satisfying”.

On the flip side, a challenge that the team has faced – and still faces now – is staffing.

Jay said: “Indian restaurants are traditionally owned by Bangladeshi families and I’m third generation in mine.

“All family members used to chip in at Indian restaurants but staffing has become impossible.

“It’s hard to find good chefs as people aren’t being trained up – and that’s why there has been a decline in Indian restaurants and other cuisines are opening up instead.”

Jay shared that when he was at university, he used to come home at weekends and work in the family restaurant. However, this is no longer the case for all families.

“It’s about finding the right people and that’s why we’ve seen a few Indian restaurants close in Northampton,” he added.

With more than a decade of experience in the industry, Jay was asked how he believes hospitality has evolved throughout that time.

He believes eating habits have changed, particularly post-pandemic, as people now go out earlier.

Jay recalled his father’s restaurant in Leicester, which used to open until 2am and people would visit at the end of the night for a curry and a drink.

Now, people eat their meals earlier and Indian restaurants close earlier in accordance.

The “major challenge” is the cost of supplies, particularly meat, and rising utility bills.

Jay said: “Higher costs need to be passed on to customers, but we know they already have a high cost of living themselves. The rates are higher than anyone ever used to pay.”

When asked what he believes has kept customers coming back to Lasaan over the past decade, Jay said: “We get involved in the local community.”

He believes the key to running a successful business is “consistent good quality, service and ambience” – as well as a host, who customers want to feel welcomed in and known by.

Lasaan’s customers prefer to visit the restaurant and eat in, and the team has built a loyal customer base across Kingsthorpe, Whitehills, Boughton and Brixworth.

“They all know each other,” said Jay. “It’s a friendly environment with a community feel.”

The co-owners hope to continue building on their business moving forward, with the aim of expanding.

Jay says the current restaurant has limited space and they struggle to accommodate everyone on weekends, which they hope to combat with an expansion.