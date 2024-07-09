Female Founders Summit 2024: Just days remain until empowering event is set to take the town by storm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are just a few days to go until an empowering event is set to take the town by storm for the very first time.

The Female Founders Summit 2024 will welcome women from all over the world, in the hope of inspiring them to conquer and flourish in the business world.

Organised by accredited master coach Lucienne Shakir, in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council and a number of local businesswomen, the event will be hosted across various town centre venues on Friday and Saturday (July 12 and 13).

The Summit will be headlined by well-known businesswoman Mary Portas, and many more high profile experts like Emma Bridgewater are lined up to share their insights.

The organisers hope the event will be a “truly accessible, transformational and actionable live experience that will leave a lasting impact” on all attendees.

We are proud to have shown our support to an event that dares to challenge the status quo

We, at the Chronicle & Echo, jumped at the chance to be the exclusive media partner of The Female Founders Summit 2024.

Since the end of April, 14 features have been published in the run up to the event – 10 of which have shared the inspiring stories of women who will either be hosting talks or attending the Summit.

The organisers hope to see the same smiles on faces at this year's event, set to take place this Friday and Saturday (July 12 and 13).

Having heard just how much of a difference Lucienne Shakir and the Female Founders Summit have had on the lives of these individuals, it confirmed that bringing the event to the town was an extremely positive move.

We are lucky that people from all over the world will travel to Northampton this week, and will spend two days visiting a number of heritage sites – including the Royal Theatre, Delapre Abbey, Vulcan Works, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, and the Northampton Filmhouse.

The Lucienne Coaching team has dared to challenge the status quo and create an event that people can attend for a fraction of what it would usually cost to have access to this level of information and knowledge.

Spanning across masterclasses, women’s wellbeing sessions and keynote talks with speakers of the highest calibre, attendees have been blown away by The Female Founders Summit in previous years – and this one will be no different.

You can take a read of all the stories we have published in the run up to the Female Founders Summit 2024 below…

