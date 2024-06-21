Female Founders Summit 2024: This marketing whizz tripled the size of her business in its second year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The co-founder of a marketing agency, who is one of the speakers at this year’s Female Founders Summit, impressively tripled the size of her business in its second year.

Hannah Brady co-founded The Brady Creative with her mother Helen in March 2020, and they use strategic thinking, creativity and personality-led marketing to help businesses grow.

Founded at the start of the pandemic, a big client win around a year later saw their monthly turnover double overnight – and the business tripled in size and the first employees were hired in its second year.

Hannah’s role is a combination of working with clients on their projects, content and developing solid strategies that deliver results, while overseeing the business side of The Brady Creative.

After Helen was made redundant from a big corporate role as head of creative services and Hannah was in an unfulfilling head of marketing job, they bit the bullet and set something up for themselves.

With strengths and weaknesses that complimented each other well, the mother and daughter duo has not looked back since.

They expanded a lot quicker than expected and where they are now is where Hannah anticipated they would be in their tenth year.

“Growing a team has been the most rewarding thing,” Hannah told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s rewarding seeing them working together when I’m not there. Our team members are self-motivated.”

Following a big client win around a year after The Brady Creative was founded, Hannah and Helen saw their monthly turnover double overnight.

On the flip side, the biggest challenge for The Brady Creative has been growing through the pandemic and dealing with the climate they set their business up in.

Despite starting with zero clients, as the first one had to furlough all their staff straight after the announcement of the first lockdown, the agency has sustained itself and grown significantly.

“It’s more than a lot of businesses have had to deal with in their infancy,” said Hannah. “It’s been a bonkers four years but it's something we’re really proud of.”

Hannah is a good friend of Lucienne Shakir’s, having first met the organiser of the Female Founders Summit six months before The Brady Creative was launched.

As part of the same coworking group during the pandemic and having lots of connections in common, Hannah described the way it felt as if they already knew each other.

When asked why Lucienne’s work is so important to the female business community, Hannah said: “She’s doing what a lot of people aren’t willing to do. What she does can be scary, vulnerable and people judge. Not everyone is going to like it but she does it anyway.”

Last year was the first time The Brady Creative co-founder attended the Summit and she said: “I knew it was going to be good but it still managed to blow my mind.”

Hannah is pleased to be part of this year’s team and to host her talk ‘Marketing Made Simple’. She hopes to provide a realistic strategy that attendees can apply to their businesses.

Having met many founders who had only just set up their ventures last year, Hannah looks forward to catching up with them on July 12 and 13.

The Chronicle & Echo is proud to be the media partner of this year’s Female Founders Summit. Keep an eye out for our coverage over the coming weeks in the lead up, and during, the event.