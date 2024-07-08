Female Founders Summit 2024: Town centre flower shop owner looks forward to meeting inspiring women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A town centre flower shop owner looks forward to meeting like-minded and inspiring women, as she prepares to attend the Female Founders Summit for the first time.

The event is taking place this Friday and Saturday (July 12 and 13) and one of the attendees is Ksenia Sturina, founder of KS Flowers.

The business, located in The Ridings Arcade, opened to the public in November 2022 with the aim of providing a unique and luxury flower offering in the town centre.

Ksenia was a florist for three years as a hobby alongside her full-time job, before she opened her store to meet the demand from loyal customers.

The bespoke floral designs have now been available to shop at the heart of Northampton town centre for more than a year-and-a-half.

Ksenia is part of organiser Lucienne Shakir’s Collective of Extraordinary Women (CEW). This strand of Lucienne Coaching allows like-minded females to learn from each other through weekly workshops.

“I have already been investing in courses so the Female Founders Summit will definitely work for me,” said Ksenia. “CEW has really helped already. It shows that small businesses can have good and bad times, but the support helps to stay on the positive side when it’s needed.”

She praised Lucienne as “amazing” for the important work she does to help so many women, and wishes there were more people like her.

Ksenia says that working with Lucienne has helped tackle the burnout that comes with her busy schedule, and the Female Founders Summit felt like the next step to up her business game.

The business owner says the chance to meet successful women and learn from them will hopefully enable KS Flowers to grow, and inspire her to be the best she can be.

This will be the first time Ksenia has attended the Female Founders Summit and she looks forward to implementing the actionable steps and guidance given in the wellbeing workshops.

Despite having more than a year-and-a-half of experience under her belt, Ksenia admitted that she often feels the pressure to do more and learn new things – and she hopes the Summit will send her in the right direction.

Talking about her excitement to meet the inspiring line-up of guests, Ksenia told the Chronicle & Echo: “I can’t believe I’m actually going. If someone had told me a few years ago that flowers and making nice bouquets would take me to the Female Founders Summit, I would have said there was no way.”

Though being a female business owner in the town centre has not been without its ups and downs, Ksenia says it has become easier to predict trends and patterns in how her customers shop.

“It’s harder with the economical crisis around the world,” she continued. “Flowers are not a necessity and they are a luxury for some people. There are not a lot of people buying daily flowers and it can be frustrating at times. But I’m enjoying myself and happy to be here.”

The Chronicle & Echo is proud to be the media partner of this year’s Female Founders Summit. Keep an eye out for our coverage during and after the event this weekend.