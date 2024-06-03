Female Founders Summit 2024: Confidence coach and motivational speaker shares inspiring journey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motivational speaker, author and confidence coach has shared her inspiring journey in the run up to this year’s Female Founders Summit.

Ife Thomas, the founder of Mindworkout, is described as an authority on mindset, confidence, mental health and the power of connection.

As an autistic, black female who was abandoned by her birth parents when she was just six weeks old, Ife has experienced adversity and has become an expert in turning her pain into power.

Ife is the author of ‘Powerlift Your Career’ and hosts the ‘Everything You Need To Succeed’ podcast, sharing her techniques and methods that help people become the best versions of themselves.

The former dancer, who also appeared on Big Brother, leads the way as an author, coach and motivational speaker – and is one of the keynote speakers at this year’s Female Founders Summit.

“I provide practical and actionable tools on how to get what you want,” Ife told the Chronicle & Echo. “I created the blueprint back in 2014 and my talks revolve around the 12 concepts.”

Ife’s journey began when she started dancing at nine years old. Describing her lack of natural ability, Ife shared she had three things at the time – someone skilful showing her the steps, the mirror for reflecting, and her own desire to be great.

Having become an under 16s champion and performing on stage with icons like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Leona Lewis and Cheryl Cole, Ife applies the same techniques she used in her dance career to everything in her life.

After snapping her ACL and falling out of love with the entertainment industry after she appeared on Big Brother in 2010, Ife took her career in a different direction and launched a fast-growing national accountancy network.

Having not gone to university, many people asked Ife how she achieved what she did with her business – and this is when her successful framework was born.

“With the attitude and approach, you can have unstoppable self confidence,” she said. “You can have anything you want if you are willing to follow the steps and understand yourself psychologically.”

Ife set her sights on becoming a full-time paid speaker and this being her main source of income. It took around 18 months to secure her first five figure speaking job and she has been building her business, Mindworkout, ever since.

Talking about her involvement with the Female Founders Summit, Ife says she has learnt so much from organiser Lucienne Shakir – particularly her insights about the way women are treated in the corporate world.

Ife’s talk is titled ‘Entrepreneurial Autism – Mastery of the Mind’ and the founder shared: “A lot of the time I don’t realise what I do is different and I hope to leave people with a deeper understanding of neurodiversity.”

The coach concluded by saying that if women are serious about building an empire, they have to take every opportunity to invest in themselves.

“I spent about £140,000 in my business on personal development over 10 years and I don’t regret anything,” Ife added.

“It might not have worked immediately but I took something that I could repackage and sell. Nothing is a waste of money and everything is an investment.

“Step out of your business, and reconnect with your personal values and why you started. It can feel lonely but there are others out there like you. You’re not alone.”

For more information and to secure your place at the upcoming event, visit the following website: https://thecew.luciennecoaching.com/female-founders-summit-2024.