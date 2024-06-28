Female Founders Summit 2024: Northampton business praised for backing upcoming celebration of women
DFA Law LLP, located in Waterside Way, has been announced as the sponsor of the Best Business Award at the Summit on July 12 and 13.
The two-day event of masterclasses and lectures has been organised by accredited master coach Lucienne Shakir, in partnership with a number of high profile business leaders and organisations.
Taking place in a handful of locations across the town for the first time, the Summit will close on the evening of July 13 with an awards ceremony for graduates of the Lucienne Coaching Academy programme.
The Best Business Award, now sponsored by DFA Law LLP, will be presented to the businesswoman and graduate who has gone above and beyond in showing commitment to their own development and clients.
Kirsty Simmonds, partner at DFA Law LLP, said: “We’re thrilled to be involved with the Female Founders Summit and help highlight outstanding female founded businesses in our region.
“We believe that supporting female founders fosters innovation, economic growth and social equity by introducing diverse perspectives and solutions.
“Celebrating and showcasing businesswomen creates visibility – which not only inspires the next generation, but helps to create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem where talent and ideas can thrive regardless of gender.
“Emphasising the successes of female founders ensures their contributions are recognised and valued, paving the way for a more balanced, dynamic and prosperous business environment for all.”
Lucienne looks forward to the grand finale awards ceremony on the Saturday evening, and she predicts the big reveal of the Best Business will be a highlight. Judged by an independent panel, the award will recognise someone “truly exceptional”.
“It’s thanks to businesses like DFA Law LLP, who invest in female founded initiatives, that events like ours can even take place,” said Lucienne.
“They are fast becoming regular supporters of everything we do here at Lucienne Coaching. They’re a local legal firm which isn’t paying lip service to supporting female founders, they are proactively behind us – and we are very grateful to have them as sponsors.”
The Female Founders Summit will be hosted across various town centre venues, including Delapré Abbey, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Northampton Film House, and Vulcan Works.
Well-known businesswoman, broadcaster, author and activist Mary Portas will be taking the stage for her keynote presentation on the Friday evening. Other speakers include growth and transformation expert Viviane Paxinos, motivational speaker Ife Thomas, and multi-award-winning trauma therapist Caroline Strawson.
The Chronicle & Echo is proud to be the media partner of this year’s Female Founders Summit. Keep an eye out for our coverage over the coming weeks in the lead up, and during, the event.
