Female Founders Summit 2024: ‘I do everything fiercely,’ says first-time attendee who runs content writing agency

The owner of a content writing agency, who is attending the Female Founders Summit for the first time, has shared that she does everything fiercely as a woman in business.

Melting Pot Creations, located in Towcester, was launched by Emma Rundle and the business will celebrate a decade of success in August this year.

Emma writes blog and LinkedIn posts, website words, case studies, marketing emails and newsletters, and she has continued to hone her craft over the past 10 years.

Her corporate background allows her to advise clients on their messaging and how that relates to their brand profile, business and marketing strategies.

When asked why a decade ago was the right time to set up Melting Pot Creations, Emma told the Chronicle & Echo: “At the time, my children were really little. My two girls are 18 months apart in age.

“I found that I was working to pay for childcare and they were there for really long hours. Their dad was in a position where I could take a break from earning and I jumped at the chance.”

Emma used this opportunity to set up Melting Pot Creations and spoke to anyone who would listen about the copywriting services she could offer them.

The founder started her journey in this industry when she worked as an internal communications manager in the corporate world.

“I was going to do freelance internal comms but people either had it in-house or didn’t buy into it at the time,” said Emma, who set up her business when social media was in its infancy.

“People then realised they needed to be visible online and it pivoted. I took on whatever people threw at me. I have natural skills in writing and grammar and made sure to focus on my clients’ needs. I built up my experience over the years with my natural talent at the heart.”

Emma kept the agency deliberately small for the first five years while she was juggling her career with looking after her children.

“Covid hit and business went through the roof,” she said. “Everyone needed to be online and wanted website words and LinkedIn posts written. I’ve doubled my turnover year on year and put my foot to the floor. The kids are older and more independent now.”

Emma’s favourite aspects of running Melting Pot Creations is that she gets to do what she loves, and the flexibility she gets as a single mother to two daughters.

The Female Founders Summit is taking place on the weekend of Emma’s 50th birthday, but she knew it was an opportunity she could not turn down.

She says she has always enjoyed mixing with fellow women in business and is most looking forward to meeting like-minded individuals at the Summit – particularly as Emma works from home.

When asked what encouraged her to make the investment in herself and her business, she said: “The agenda. You’re not just going along to a show or exhibition, you’re learning.”

Having navigated being a founder for the past decade, Emma was asked if her experience as a woman in business has been positive. The interview ended with this poignant message. “Yes it has,” she said. “But I do everything fiercely. You have to as a woman.”

The Chronicle & Echo is proud to be the media partner of this year’s Female Founders Summit. Keep an eye out for our coverage over the coming weeks in the lead up, and during, the event.