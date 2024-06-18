Female Founders Summit 2024: Meet the business owner passionate about advocating women in construction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This business owner, with an admirable passion for advocating women in construction, is one of this year’s Female Founders Summit attendees.

Cheryl Loak is the director of TUTS UK, a construction training company established more than a decade ago in the county.

TUTS has been empowering construction industry professionals to be proactive with their training since 2013, and ensures they get high quality courses that they need and want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl founded the business at a time when she felt she had more to give, as a result of the limitations of working for an employer rather than yourself.

Cheryl Loak is the director of TUTS UK, a construction training company established more than a decade ago in the county.

As she was due to get married and wanted to start a family in the near future, she knew she would get the flexibility if she established her own business.

Cheryl’s journey in the industry began in 2004 when she did temp work, and it was not by choice that she ended up in construction.

The business founder shared that the construction industry has progressed from what it was two decades ago, and she may have ventured into it by choice if she had more options back then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was her interest in quality training that led her to set up TUTS, which now provides a wide portfolio of health and safety related training.

TUTS has been empowering construction industry professionals to be proactive with their training since 2013, and ensures they get high quality courses that they need and want.

“We are different and unique as the business is run by a female,” said Cheryl. “I wasn’t given the opportunities when I was younger and had I had them, I would have come into the industry by choice. There still needs to be a big shift and a lot of people advocate for this.

“When people think of construction, they think of electricians, painters, decorators and plumbers. There needs to be exposure to the variety of other roles out there.”

Cheryl often gives career talks and TUTS is an independent provider of events aimed at all, but particularly females.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women are invited to visit TUTS, ask all the burning questions they would not usually get answers to, and offer them access to the right support network to progress in construction.

Cheryl shared a recent story of a young girl who visited TUTS, to ask questions and get a feel for the machinery. She got the bug for construction, gained work experience in the field when returned to school, and was offered an apprenticeship shortly after.

The business founder first stumbled across Lucienne Shakir, organiser of the Female Founders Summit, on social media – and Cheryl admired her morals, beliefs and strong female following.

Even though her business was well-established, with years under her belt, Cheryl joined the Lucienne Coaching Academy programme for more support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had my own hurdles,” she said. “It was refreshing to find something dedicated to women progressing. It doesn’t have to be lonely, and I felt I had the ability to speak openly and freely.”

It was a no-brainer for Cheryl to attend this year’s Female Founder Summit, for the fundamentals she is guaranteed to receive which will help TUTS continue to develop and evolve.

The Chronicle & Echo is proud to be the media partner of this year’s Female Founders Summit. Keep an eye out for our coverage over the coming weeks in the lead up, and during, the event.