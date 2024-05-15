Female Founders Summit 2024: Skincare clinic owner praises last year’s event as ‘life-changing’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a Northampton skincare clinic, who is preparing to host her talk at the Female Founders Summit 2024, praised last year’s event as “life-changing”.

Larissa Warren, founder of the Expert Skin Clinic in St Giles’ Square, will share her insight on skincare and physical wellbeing at the upcoming Summit on July 12 and 13.

She had worked alongside two others under an umbrella business since 2018, until around a month ago when she decided it was time to venture off on her own and progress with the Expert Skin Clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larissa shared her passion for skincare began at the early age of 13 and while adapting her business over the years, her current focus is on “transformative” treatments that will boost confidence.

Larissa Warren, founder of the Expert Skin Clinic in St Giles’ Square, will share her insight on skincare and physical wellbeing at the upcoming Female Founders Summit on July 12 and 13.

“The treatments are all very well researched and scientifically backed,” she said. “It will have a long-term effect on the skin, organically and ethically.

“The core focus is around being open and honest before going ahead with treatment plans, so clients are fully informed about making the right choices.”

Larissa says a treatment can be right for a person but it may be the wrong time of year to receive it, which can make the skin worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “My ethos is investing time in giving knowledge and education, so the client is fully informed about what’s going to happen.”

St Giles’ Square has made a “really good location” for the clinic, particularly for clients who travel. Larissa also likes that visitors can then support other independent town centre businesses.

The founder first met Lucienne Shakir, organiser of the Female Founders Summit, last year when she took part in one of her workshops.

“Lucienne was taken aback by the difference between me and other clinics,” said Larissa. “She wanted to give a platform to my information and education as there are smoke and mirrors in my industry. I’ve got the knowledge and I’m happy to share it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larissa’s talk will bust a number of skincare myths, educate on how some home treatments can be damaging, and how people can look after their skin without going to a clinic.

She also hopes to lift the lid on the “heavy influence of marketing and celebrity endorsement”, which can mislead people into purchasing products that may not work for them.

Larissa was “absolutely blown away” to be given the opportunity to speak at the upcoming Female Founders Summit and praised Lucienne for bringing together “the most amazing community of like-minded people”.

“I attended last year and it blew my mind,” said Larissa. “The value and quality is how I align with Lucienne. My business is about bringing value and quality over quantity and I won’t compromise. That fitted her ethics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event was life-changing for me and it stemmed into the separation from the two I was working with at the time. I went full pelt into having my own brand and clinic, and it opened many doors.”