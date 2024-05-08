Female Founders Summit 2024: ‘I had imposter syndrome but did it anyway,’ says photography business owner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton-based photographer, who is attending the upcoming Female Founders Summit, shared how she overcame her own struggles to launch a thriving business.

Emma Colton, who launched Emma Annie Colton Photography in August last year, offers warm and authentic brand portraiture for female founders, creative businesses and particularly those who are camera shy.

When she was made redundant from a former job, Emma never envisioned she would own a business until she reevaluated where her career was going and the type of work she wanted to do.

The creative has more than a decade of experience in her industry, in photography, graphic design and marketing.

Emma has worked for both the branding side and in creative agencies for household fashion and beauty brands, as well as having made a positive difference in the charity and public sectors through anti social harassment and children’s safety campaigns.

“Like the 60 percent of women who consider starting businesses and have imposter syndrome, I had imposter syndrome,” said Emma. “I now work with women and help them overcome the same problems I had.”

The business has had a “brilliant reaction” from the community and Emma was lucky to be selected as one of 10 incubator businesses being offered support as part of the Vulcan Creatives Programme.

Emma is located in Vulcan Works at the heart of the Cultural Quarter for the next six-to-seven months, and praised how supportive the community of businesses is within the space.

With a growing and loyal client base, Emma believes this comes down to her ability to get camera shy people to relax through a “fun and collaborative” approach.

“All of their feedback is taken on board,” she said. “I listen and understand their concerns and what they want out of the shoot.”

Emma soon hopes to properly expand the photography business to include design and branding services, as some people have already made the most of her experience.

With less than a year since launching, Emma Annie Colton Photography made the final of the ‘best new business’ category at the recent SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Emma said: “It didn’t feel real. No one else is going to shout about your business if you don’t. I’m proud of my work, progress and the people I work with. To have that recognition was so nice and affirming.”

‘As women we undervalue ourselves and our services’

The newfound business owner is “so excited” to attend the Female Founders Summit for the first time this summer.

Emma is part of organiser Lucienne Shakir’s ‘Collective of Extraordinary Women’, which has allowed her to build a community and avoid the isolation that comes with being a freelancer.

After pondering whether to attend this year or next year, Emma said: “I had imposter syndrome but did it anyway. I put it forward so next year my business will be bigger and more established. Don’t wait to invest in your growth.”

Not only is Emma looking forward to the talks from the “incredible” businesswomen she admires online, but hopes to build on her support network and community.

When asked what she would say to other female business founders about making the investment in themselves and their businesses, Emma said: “As women we undervalue ourselves and our services. We don’t talk about it and invest in it enough.

“If there’s going to be any kind of environment to make you want to invest in yourself more, it’ll be this. You’ll feel empowered, ambitious and inspired – and you’re not going to get that by sitting by yourself and working on your business.”

With confidence in her craft but having had to learn business etiquette from the ground up, Emma’s main aim moving forward is to work on projects that truly fulfil her.