Flooding in Northamptonshire is still being treated as a major incident by emergency services, as more rain is forecast overnight.

As much as 80mm of rain was recorded at some personal weather stations in the county, which led to widespread flooding, the evacuation of homes and holiday parks, road closures and the closure of Northampton Railway Station.

Although the past two days has seen much drier weather, according to the county’s Local Resilience Forum (LRF), the flooding is still a major incident as more rain expected overnight and into tomorrow (Wednesday November 27).

The LRF says that the Environment Agency is reporting a significant amount of water in their systems, with river levels peaking over the next 24 hours downstream of Northampton. Any further rain will fall on saturated ground meaning rivers will react quickly.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the response to the flooding through the LRF said: “As the aftermath of Storm Bert continues to unfold, LRF partners are working together to continue to deliver a comprehensive response across Northamptonshire, ensuring the safety of our communities and putting resources where they are needed, when they are needed.

“Although we have seen sunshine in Northamptonshire for the past couple of days, our response will not become complacent. We are still treating this situation as a major incident and I would encourage all of our residents to keep an eye on our communications over the next few days.

“For the people being asked to evacuate their homes, I do not underestimate the impact this has and I’d like to thank everyone there for their cooperation during what we know is a very worrying and upsetting time for them.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind people to abide by the safety measures put in place. We have seen a lot of people trying to drive through road closures or wade through deep flood water. This not only puts your safety at risk but could also put the people rescuing you at risk, as well as resulting in some very costly repairs to your vehicle.”

A severe flood warning, meaning there is a risk to life, remains in place at Billing Aquadrome. The holiday park was evacuated on Monday with 61 people rescued by firefighters. A rest centre is being provided by West Northamptonshire Council at Ling’s Forum.

The fire service has also carried out a number of water rescues across the county over the last 24 hours, including assisting people from flooded properties and stranded cars.

Road closures remain in place across the county with continued disruption to public transport including the cancellation of all trains.

According to the LRF, residents at Yarwell Mill are also being advised to evacuate the area for the time being following Environment Agency advice that water levels there have yet to peak. North Northamptonshire Council has plans in place to offer shelter to Yarwell Mill residents should it be required. A Water Incident Manager remains on site at Yarwell Mill to ensure residents can be safely evacuated if needed.